The Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s New Nature Center Debuts With Alcorn McBride Equipment Inventory

The new Nature Center at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida in Naples opens with Alcorn McBride video, audio and show control selected for the Dalton Discovery Center and Jeannie Meg Smith Theater.

The Conservancy is dedicated to marshaling the combined forces of environmental policy, advocacy, research, education and wildlife rehabilitation to protect the region's land, water and wildlife. The Nature Center offers many attractions, including two theaters for multimedia presentations, daily programs and featured speakers.

Shawn Sessions, AV/electrical interactives coordinator for Maltbie of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, installed an Alcorn McBride V16 Pro frame-accurate controller for serial and network devices, a ShowTouch control panel interface, two Digital Video Machine HD video players, and four Digital Audio Machines for use in the theaters.

"The V16 Pro controls all of the shows," says Sessions. "One of the DVM-8400HDs runs a 15-minute video in Dalton Discovery Center; a motion sensor triggers the show controller to start the presentation. The five-minute shows in the Smith Theater are also motion sensor-activated and run by the second DVM-8400HD."

Two AM4s run ambient audio throughout the day; another pair is attached to a push button that triggers animal sounds. The ShowTouch panel is mounted in a room where staff can start and stop equipment at the beginning and end of the day and control gear located in a separate equipment room.

"We're very happy with all of the Alcorn McBride equipment," says Sessions. "It's working great, and the programming is simple and easy. We love it!"

