Lowell Introduces Rackmount Fan Panels with Built-in Thermostat

— Lowell adds new built-in thermostat option for 19-inch panels with whisper-quiet or turbo fans —

PACIFIC, MO, July 5, 2012 — Lowell Manufacturing Company recently introduced a new built-in thermostat option for 19-inch panels with whisper-quiet or turbo fans. This thermostat is actually built right into the cord, activating and deactivating fans when ambient temperatures reach pre-set points. The thermostat automatically turns fans on when the ambient temperature hits 86?F (30?C), and off when the temperature is 72?F (22?C). This power-saving feature ensures efficient fan operation, while saving rack space. The bright green cord highlights the energy-savings benefit to customers.

Whisper fans (Model Series FW):

Each fan has a 4.7" diameter, 50 cfm airflow rating, 28 dB noise rating, and requires 5.5 Watts of power. Includes fan guards and power cord. Whisper fans are available in two formats: 19-inch E.I.A. Fan Panels, 3U (with 2 or 3 fans) or 7U (with 4 fans); as well as a single fan kit for spot cooling.

Turbo fans (Model Series FT):

The single 10" diameter fan (19" E.I.A. 7U panel) has 550 cfm airflow rating and 50.8 dB noise rating, requiring 61 Watts of power. The package includes front/rear fan guards and cord.

For more information, please visit www.lowellmfg.com or e-mail Lowell at sales@lowellmfg.com.