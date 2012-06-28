Bexel Makes Major Investment with Million-Dollar Purchase of Fujinon HD ENG Lenses

Acquisition Includes Optical Stabilization Gear and Lens Accessories

BURBANK, CA, JUNE 28, 2012—Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, announced a million-dollar purchase of over 60 new Fujinon lenses as well as a significant amount of lens accessories, including zoom and focus controls and optical stabilization gear. The acquisition of the Fujinon ENG lenses supports Bexel's growing inventory of Panasonic P2, Sony PDW-F800 XDCam camcorders and HDC-2500 camera systems, which are mainstays in Bexel's arsenal of rental gear. The lenses will be used to provide captivating coverage of events, including major sports productions this summer.

Fujinon's lenses are designed to complement and enhance the quality of HDTV systems. Great consideration in the design and development of these high-end HD lenses has been taken to incorporate the highest optical and mechanical specifications, while ensuring unmatched performance in the most rugged and demanding of production environments.

The purchase includes 22 Fujinon ZA12x4.5BERD super wide-angle HD ENG full servo production lenses, and over 40 ZA22x7.6BERD and BERM HD production lenses. "We chose to purchase the BERD-model lenses from Fujinon because the line features digital full-servo zoom and focus, which allow them to be used for robotic work and specialty applications beyond just a normal ENG camera," says Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer, Bexel. "This purchase will allow Bexel to continue to provide its clients with the best equipment available on the market today."

In addition, Bexel made a major investment in optical stabilization with the purchase of four Fujinon TS-P58A optical stabilizers. The TS-P58A stabilizers will be used for various applications where vibration needs to be eliminated, such as in water events like sailing during televised competitions planned for this summer. What’s more, to help capture every aspect of the production assignment, Bexel also purchased a variety of lens accessories, including rear zoom and focus controls.

Following this summer’s events, the new Fujinon lenses and accessories will be used to equip HD cameras in the Bexel rental inventory for use on a wide range of events, from sports to entertainment to reality programming.

“We’re thrilled with the level of confidence that Bexel continues to place in our optical technology,” says Thom Calabro, director of marketing and product development, Optical Device Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Their summer schedule is filled with very high-profile and demanding events and our lenses have proven themselves in the field under extremely challenging conditions time after time for their dynamic clientele. Bexel is adding a sizable amount of our popular and cost-effective HD Select Series of ENG lenses. These lenses are the perfect complement for today’s HDTV cameras because they maintain the superior imaging standards and optical performance that Fujinon is known for.”

