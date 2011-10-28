Sennheiser Announces Key Executive Appointments in U.S. and Latin America, Completing Leadership Restructuring in The Americas

Old Lyme, Conn.— October 27, 2011: Audio specialist Sennheiser announces two key executive appointments within its U.S. and Latin American regions, completing the company’s leadership team in the Americas. Effective January 1, 2012, Sennheiser veterans Greg Beebe and Markus Warlitz will be appointed to the positions of president, Sennheiser Electronic Corporation and general manager of Sennheiser Latin America, respectively. Meanwhile, Jean Langlais remains president of Sennheiser Canada. All three executives will report directly to John Falcone, president and CEO of Sennheiser Electronic Corporation, who heads Sennheiser’s business in the Americas region.

The appointments of Beebe and Warlitz follow a successful global restructuring initiative that began in January of 2011, which reorganized Sennheiser’s sales operations into three major regions: The Americas, EMEA and Asia.

“I congratulate Greg and Markus on their well-deserved appointments, which completes our leadership restructuring in the Americas,” Falcone commented. “Both of these individuals have made very significant contributions to our organization during the last several years, and their efforts have had a measurable impact on our continued growth. I’d also like to recognize Jean Langlais, who continues to successfully run the Canadian organization, where we have a well-established sales organization and customer base in each of our business sectors.”

Beebe will bring a diversity of experience to his new role as leader of Sennheiser’s U.S. operations. A 19-year company veteran, he began his career as an application engineer and has since held positions of increased responsibility in the U.S. as well as globally. In his current role, as vice president product marketing for the U.S., he has shaped the company’s business channel structure and oversaw all product marketing functions.

As general manager of Sennheiser Latin America, a newly created role, Warlitz will be responsible for the continued growth of Sennheiser’s Latin American market and its overall strategic direction. Warlitz holds a masters degree in business and engineering and began his career with Sennheiser in 2004 as chief financial officer. He has since made significant contributions to the company’s financial systems and processes. He brings a combination of solid operational and international experience and a good understanding of the Latin American marketplace to his new role.