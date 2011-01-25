Integrated Microwave Technologies Heats Up CABSAT 2011 with Award-Winning Wireless Product Lineup

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, JANUARY 25, 2011 — Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and the MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, will be showcasing its state-of-the-art digital microwave video systems for portable and fixed link applications at CABSAT 2011 (Stand S3-B41, Sheikh Saeed 3 Hall).

Handheld Receiver / Monitor

Featured at CABSAT 2011 will be IMT’s MobilCMDR (C-COFDM M-Mobile D-Diversity R-Receiver), ruggedized (DVB-T compliant) dual diversity handheld receiver / monitor. The MobilCMDR is ideal for government applications such as airborne downlinks and mobile vehicles that operate in tactical and/or strategic settings. It offers exceptional RF performance and durability, combined with true ease of operation and superb H.264/MPEG-2 decoding. The unit displays received video images on a built-in nine-inch high brightness display. The display also features an easy-to-use menu-driven interface. The MobilCMDR also is available with AES decryption capabilities for applications requiring it.

Wireless Camera Systems

IMT will also be demonstrating its next-generation Nucomm brand CamPac2 HD/SD COFDM microwave transmitter. Intended for wireless camera applications, such as sports coverage and electronic news gathering (ENG), the CamPac2 offers full camera control features for all major camera brands. CamPac2 offers MPEG-2 encoding and can be upgraded to MPEG-4, allowing more video paths on less bandwidth, an option attractive to stations in markets with high amounts of RF congestion. CamPac2 delivers superb HD and low power consumption. It is available in licensed and unlicensed bands. The CamPac2’s stylish and rugged machined housing provides durability and exceptional thermal characteristics for operation in the harshest of conditions.

Newscaster DR2 complements CamPac2. The Newscaster DR2 is a split box HD/SD COFDM diversity microwave receiver intended for outside broadcast and other mobile video applications. Like the CamPac2, The Newscaster DR2 is designed to handle the rigors of the most extreme environments. The receiver has four RF inputs that communicate directly with the system's external intelligent receivers in 1.99 to 2.70 GHz and 6.40 to 7.75 GHz. Other bands are available. The use of external intelligent receivers allows the receive antennas to be remotely mounted.

Ultra Miniature Wireless Camera Systems

Award winning RF Central's microLite HD Transmitter is a product focused on the future of broadcast workflow. The camera mountable Tx features SD/HD encoding in an ultra miniature transmit solution package. The microLite HD can deliver 250mW from a package of less than 6 cubic inches! Designed for a new generation of HD (SDI) capable compact cameras, the Tx supports video and embedded audio transmission with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7 and 8 MHz. The unit’s size makes it ideal for point of view, and reality based productions as well as confidence monitoring. The microLite features superb H.264 SD and HD encoding capabilities and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports main profile H.264 encoding, providing a 30% bit rate reduction or video quality improvement compared to encoders which only support the H.264 baseline profile or MPEG-2. The unit is available in 2 GHz, 5.8 GHz and other bands upon request.

RMR-X6-II-D4 six-way COFDM diversity receiver now features an internal MPEG-4 SD/HD decoder. With new cutting-edge features, including On Screen Display (‘OSD’) of stream data, Ethernet monitoring for remote control access and IP encapsulation for internet broadcast, the X6-II Family is available as a standalone COFDM receiver with ASI output, with an MPEG-2 internal SD/HD or now with an integral MPEG-4 SD/HD decoder in the X6-ll-D4. Delivering a rugged package that captures the essence of flexibility and forward-thinking design, the X6-II-D4 is designed with a straightforward front panel, compact chassis and OLED graphic display.

Portable Microwave Link

In addition, IMT will be highlighting the Nucomm ChannelMaster 7 Split Box Portable Microwave Link system. Features of the upgraded ChannelMaster 7 series include single carrier QAM DVB-S/DSNG modulation (in addition to the FM analog and DVB-T/VSB digital options already available), new tripod/mounting hardware and a new user interface. These revised features further expand the already advanced features of SD/HD transmission capability and multi-band operation. The ChannelMaster 7 offers unparalleled flexibility in offering four modulation modes integrated into the same reliable hardware platform [FM, VSB, DVB-T and DVB-DSNG (S)].

Non-Licensed Wireless Camera System

RF Central’s Pro-Link HD 5.8 GHZ portable digital microwave link offers MPEG-4 encoding/decoding in a bi-directional complete transmit and receive system. The Pro-Link HD offers both balanced microphone and line level inputs via switch selectable XLR connectors on both the transmitter and receiver. In addition, it’s equipped with phantom power for microphones, providing cost-effective solutions for roaming news, sports crews and house of worship productions.

Operating in the 5.8 GHz band, the Pro-Link HD distributes high-quality wireless digital video and audio with up to an outstanding 2,000 foot range in both HD and SD; all in an ultra-compact form factor.

