Indonesia’s Largest Exhibitor Selected Christie For Digital Cinema Solutions

Christie® announced today at CinemaCon that Cinema 21, Indonesia’s largest cinema chain, has ordered 300 Christie DLP Digital Cinema® projectors including the Christie Solaria® CP2220, Christie CP4220 and Christie CP4230 models.

Almost 100 units purchased are Christie’s 4K digital cinema projectors. “Our experience with Christie has been a positive one. Almost 90 percent of the installation has been done and Christie provides fast and reliable technical support. The projectors also produce very high-quality and sharp images and they are very reliable in terms of technology,” said Suryo Suherman, president, Cinema 21.

Working together with Christie’s Indonesian partner, PT Megatech Engineering, the installation is expected to be fully completed by June this year in the entire country. “We’ve been working with Christie for more than five years and the company has always been a technological leader with groundbreaking advancements such as the Christie 4K projectors as well as high frame rate (HRF) projection development. Through Christie, we hope to bring the latest technologies to the audience in Indonesia,” commented Rudy Susanto, president, PT Megatech Engineering.

“Christie, as the pioneer of digital cinema projection technology, and also the first to present digital solutions based on 4K, is committed to deliver the best cinema projection solution and service to our customers. We are very happy to establish this new relationship with Cinema 21. With the cinema industry experiencing such vigorous growth in Indonesia, we are confident we will be able to continue serving film operators like Cinema 21 with the same level of commitment and dedication that we always have,” said Lin Yu, vice president, Christie Asia Pacific.

Founded in 1987, Cinema 21 is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year in commemoration of its dominance in the Indonesian entertainment industry. It will soon be presenting an enhanced cinematic viewing experience with its newly-built large-screen movie theaters in Indonesia. The first one is scheduled to open on May 4, 2012, to coincide with the premiere of “The Avengers.” It currently operates a total of 575 screens spanning over 122 locations across Indonesia. Its theaters are expected to be 100 percent digital by June 2012.