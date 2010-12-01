RUSSIAN BROADCASTER MIR TV COMPLETES PHASE ONE TRANSFORMATION – INCREASES NEWS PRODUCTION EFFICIENCIES WITH DALET ENTERPRISE EDITION

Integrates NRCS, mass ingest tools and digital archives with Dalet Workflow Engine and MAM framework

Moscow, Russia – December 1, 2010 – Dalet Digital Media Systems announced today that MIR TV, a CIS owned channel, has completed phase one of their tapeless newsroom initiative leveraging Dalet Enterprise Edition, the integrated newsroom, automation and Media Asset Management (MAM) solution. Stage one of the roll out equips MIR TV with Dalet’s comprehensive newsroom computer system (NRCS) and mass ingest tools underpinned by the Dalet Workflow Engine and MAM platform. Digital archives are also part of the launch and are fully integrated into the Dalet MAM framework. The new file-based workflow aggregates news content and associated metadata into a centralized location with integrated enterprise search tools for quickly locating and retrieving assets. “We have already experienced a significant increase in production efficiencies. Streamlining content capture has allowed us to more accurately track content metadata. This drastically improves the ability search and ultimately the availability of content and its reuse,” said Radik Batyrshin, Chairman of MIR TV. “We look forward completing the transformation and realizing the benefits of an end-to-end production workflow that will better serve the growing viewer multiplatform consumption demands.”

Working with Dalet on the installation is System Integrator I.S.P.A.-Engineering. “Dalet is highly committed to the Russian and CIS broadcast market. Their multi-faceted professional services team is an extension of our own. This ensures clients receive the best in both broadcast technology and service delivery,” comments Nikolay Morozov, Key Account Manager, I.S.P.A.-Engineering. “With expansive system deployments like MIR TV, the human element of working together is just as important as the choice of technology. We win on both fronts with Dalet.”

Upon completion, the re-engineered MIR TV operation will feature an end-to-end story-centric production workflow. Dalet will provide the single point of entry for journalists to access video, audio, text, graphics, web links, wires, planning information and more. The underlying Dalet Workflow Engine and MAM platform will facilitate technical complexities, status alerts and conversions; simplifying both content management and repurposing for multiplatform use. "Dalet's technology is not only about open and integrated systems. It is about our story-centric approach that enables news organizations to re-engineer production and distribution workflows to achieve their business goals of today and tomorrow," comments Stephane Schlayen, Chief Operating Officer, Dalet SA. "MIR TV is leveraging Dalet's agile platform to re-organize their processes and transform the way they work. The net result is a much more collaborative workflow that incorporates forward-thinking IT and broadcast concepts - story-centric production, transfer automation, multi-directional delivery, etc..- optimizing efficiencies and achieving their business objectives."

About MIR TV

Created in 1992 by the members of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), MIR TV has become a unique TV project, comparable with Euronews. Countries-founders of the CIS include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Moldavia, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. MIR TV content satisfies the needs of wide-range TV-viewers of different ages. News are broadcasted hourly; analytical, documentary, educational and cultural programs are widely represented on the channel. Based in Moscow, MIR TV has affiliates in the 9 countries of former Soviet Union and broadcasts on 24-hour base in 14 countries including Russia, CIS, Georgia and Baltic states covering 1200 cities with potential audience over 56 million people.

About I.S.P.A.-Engineering

I.S.P.A.-Engineering is one of the leading Russian system integrators and suppliers of equipment and solutions for such professional spheres as television, telecommunications, cinema technologies, show business, radio and IP broadcasting. Over 21 years of its history the company has accumulated broad experience in building technical facilities of various functional complexity and purpose in Russia and CIS.

I.S.P.A.-Engineering provides a wide range of professional services, including project management, system design and engineering, equipment delivery, installation, service maintenance and support, HR. A team of over 600 employees - highly skilled managers, installers, engineers and field service engineers - successfully implement all projects using the most advanced technologies, technical backup and a complete range of present-day services on the market. Well-coordinated efforts and expertise of I.S.P.A. team enables them to come up to the customer’s expectations in any project, either big or small.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and content professionals to create, manage and distribute media for traditional and new media channels including interactive web and mobile networks. Dalet Enterprise Edition combines a MAM platform and workflow engine to manage News, Sports, Programs, Entertainment and Archives. Purpose-built media production tools are natively integrated, optimizing access to media, collaboration and streamlining production workflows. At the core is an open and flexible MAM platform that tracks metadata from ingest to archive, ensuring media assets are indexed and searchable across the workflow. Delivered with Dalet Professional and Integration services, Dalet provides complete solutions that improve production speed, quality, and value of media assets.

Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of content producers including major television and radio public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, Canal +, CBC, DR, NBC, NPR, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, FOX,eTV, Orange, Prime Television, The Press Association, Time Warner, Warner Bros., XM-Sirius) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com or contact:

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com

