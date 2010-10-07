Pennsylvania Office Of Administration Awards Contract To Integrated Microwave Technologies

IMT to Supply a State-Wide, Long-Range Microwave Video Platform for Pennsylvania’s Emergency Response Systems and Incident Command and Control Stations

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a business unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leading digital microwave technology provider, has won an order from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The commonwealth’s Office of Administration, Public Safety Radio, has issued a purchase order applying funding from the federal Public Safety Interoperable Communications (PSIC) Grant Program. IMT will supply a state-wide, long-range microwave video platform for the state’s airborne emergency response systems, as well as its incident command and control stations.

The $1.6 million contract between IMT and the Commonwealth includes video downlink receiver equipment and installation services for six sites around the state. The new long-range microwave video system integrates with the state aviation emergency preparedness systems and improves live emergency video information sharing among all state and local law enforcement agencies. The new system incorporates real-time situational awareness videos captured by Airborne Microwave Downlink Equipment with the state’s intranet system. State agencies including the State Police can communicate instantaneous synchronized video feeds to the state capital and Pennsylvania’s governmental offices.

“IMT is delighted to have secured this contract,” says Stephen Shpock, president, IMT. “Our military, aerospace and government applications are some of the most innovative in the defense, security and law enforcement industries. IMT is proud to provide Pennsylvania law enforcement officers with a critical tool to aid state-wide airborne law enforcement operations.”

The platform aids the support of emergency management and homeland security operations in Pennsylvania and can be used to support a variety of situations, including large outdoor events, search and rescue missions, criminal and drug eradications, and traffic patrol inspections.