Mewshop NAB 2011 Padumentary Episode Four: Adobe

Josh Apter chats with Kevin Monahan of Adobe in today’s NAB 2011 Mewshop Padumentary



New York, New York – April 22, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital-training destination for postproduction and content creators, catches up with Kevin Monahan of Adobe® at the Las Vegas NAB SuperMeet in this Mewshop Padumentary episode. Shooting short “padumentaries” with an inventive, hand-made, iPad shoulder rig, Mewshop founder, Josh Apter took to the NAB 2011 show floor in search of this year’s hottest products, trends and people. Throughout the conference, Josh talked with everyone from 3D specialists, to expert audio guys, the makers of the fastest SD cards in the world, tech gurus, video giants, and more. The resulting NAB Padumentary Series is a perfect example of the innovative, entrepreneurial and integrated spirit of both the convention and Manhattan Edit Workshop’s unique training methodology.

Kevin Monahan gives Josh the ins and outs of the new CS5.5 release, including new features in Premiere Pro®, After Effects® and Media Coder®. Watch the “NAB – On the Floor: Adobe” video here: http://vimeo.com/22320417.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Avid, and Adobe platforms. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing; weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training is offered through a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals that are eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum have quickly won it the reputation of being New York’s premier postproduction teaching facility.

*Mewshop offers student loans for courses totaling more than $2,500. Students may take a combination of courses together, or a single course that equals that amount. Please call 212-414-9570 or email jason@mewshop.com for details about our available payment plans.

Follow @mewshop on Twitter or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mewshop.

For more information on Manhattan Edit Workshop, please visit: www.mewshop.com.

Press Contact

For all press inquiries please contact:

Cara Zambri

Zazil Media Group

cara@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) cara.zambri

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan