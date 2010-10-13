Vaddio Heads to LDI 2010 in Las Vegas

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (October 13, 2010) – Vaddio, the global leader in robotic PTZ cameras and camera control systems in the broadcast and audiovisual industries, will highlight its broad range of HD and HD-SDI solutions at this year’s LDI show, Oct. 22 - 24, in Las Vegas.

On display will be Vaddio’s newest cameras, camera switchers/controllers and converters/scalers. “From smaller television studios to larger theater venues, Vaddio’s HD and HD-SDI solutions are an ideal fit for live multiple-camera installations,” explains Vaddio President and CEO, Rob Sheeley. “Our extensive variety of HD and HD-SDI camera models, along with our switching and controlling capabilities offer a fully-packaged solution for any live event.”

At this year’s show Vaddio will be debuting the new SDI Slot Card for the ClearVIEW HD-18 single CCD high definition PTZ camera. The SDI Slot Card is capable of HD-SDI or SDI video outputs, which transmits 3Gb/s single link HD-SDI digital video resolutions up to 1080p over a single coax cable. The optional Quick-Connect CCU enables adjustment of color, gain, pedestal, gamma, chroma, knee, and iris functions on the camera with the turn of a knob. Other cameras on display in the Vaddio booth include the Panasonic AW-HE100, the Canon BU-Series and an assortment of Sony BRC-Series and EVI-Series of PTZ cameras.

Two new seamless switchers accompany the PTZ cameras: ProductionVIEW HD-SDI and ControlVIEW XHD, as well as the new UXHD CrossPoint, a universal video scaler/converter. The ProductionVIEW HD-SDI is an integrated 6 x 2 HD/SD-SDI switcher designed as a multi-camera control system that connects easily via a single coax cable for video. ControlVIEW XHD is an automated robotic PTZ camera controller with HD, RGBHV and SD video switching, video transitions and camera preset trigger functionality. The UXHD CrossPoint is a dual input, dual output scaler and converter for analog and digital video.

