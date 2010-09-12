DTS PREVIEWS DTS-HD MASTER AUDIO SUITE™ v2.6 AT IBC 2010

~ Upgraded Software Provides Dramatic Speed Increase and New Encoding Modes for Digital Delivery ~

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS─ DTS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSI), a digital technology company dedicated to delivering the ultimate entertainment experience, is offering exhibitors an exclusive preview of the upcoming version of its popular audio software, DTS-HD Master Audio Suite™ v2.6 (MAS v2.6), on the IBC show floor (Stand 2.B50).

DTS-HD Master Audio Suite v2.6 adds a series of new encode modes, signifying a leap forward in the world of digital delivery services. Building on the success of DTS-HD Master Audio Suite tools in Blu-ray®, this version advances DTS-HD® technology in the digital download/streaming space, offering new stream types and additional bit-rates, including the bandwidth-adaptive DTS Express™ encode format.

“The new DTS Express encode modes provide a astoundingly excellent audio experience at low bit-rates that flex and scale to meet bandwidth constraints,” says Ronny Katz, Director, Professional Audio, DTS, Inc. “With DTS technologies integrated into content delivery ecosystems such as Sonic’s RoxioNow, and in preparation for the UltraViolet (formerly DECE) consumer launch, MAS v2.6 provides new capabilities to meet the changing needs of our customers.”

Another significant upgrade to DTS-HD Master Audio Suite v2.6 is the dramatic increase to encoding speed, clocking in at up to 48 times faster than real-time (based on 12 CPU cores running multiple simultaneous encodes). This new multi-processor speed increase combined with existing folder-based encoding, auto-import, and auto-verification features, make DTS-HD Master Audio Suite v2.6 one of the fastest and most efficient stand-alone audio encoding solutions available.

DTS-HD Master Audio Suite v2.6, is listed at $1495 and is scheduled to ship Q4 2010.

About DTS, INC.

DTS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSI) is dedicated to making digital entertainment exciting, engaging and effortless by providing state-of-the-art audio technology to hundreds of millions of DTS-licensed consumer electronics products worldwide. From a renowned legacy as a pioneer in multi-channel audio, DTS became a mandatory audio format in the Blu-ray Disc™ standard and is now increasingly deployed in enabling digital delivery of movies and other forms of digital entertainment on a growing array of network-connected consumer devices. DTS technology is in home theaters, car audio systems, PCs, game consoles, DVD players, televisions, digital media players, set-top boxes, smart phones, surround music software and every device capable of playing Blu-ray discs. Founded in 1993, DTS' corporate headquarters are located in Calabasas, California with its licensing operations headquartered in Limerick, Ireland. DTS also has offices in Northern California, Washington, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For further information, please visit www.dts.com. DTS, DTS-HD, the DTS Symbol and DTS + the DTS Symbol are registered trademarks of DTS, Inc., DTS-HD Master Audio and the DTS logos are trademarks of DTS, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. © 2010 DTS, Inc. All rights reserved.