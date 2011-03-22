LYNX Technik to Debut Series 5000 Fiber Optic Splitters at NAB2011

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interfaces is launching five new fiber optic splitters for its Series 5000 product range, a card and rack based terminal equipment solution. They will be showcased at NAB 2011 booth N820.

The new passive optical modules split an optical input into two or more optical outputs, allowing users to efficiently distribute fiber optic signals.

OSP 5812 – 1>2 Fiber Optic SplitterThis module splits the incoming optical signal into two with a 50/50 split ratio.

OSP 5814 – 1>4 Fiber Optic SplitterThis module splits the incoming optical signal into four with a 25/25/25/25 split ratio.

OSP 5818 – 1>8 Fiber Optic SplitterThis module splits the incoming optical signal into eight with a 12.5 (x8) split ratio.

OSP 5844 – Dual-Channel 1>4 Fiber Optic SplitterThis is a two-channel module whereby each channel splits the incoming optical signal into 4 with a 25/25/25/25 split ratio.

OSP 5852 – Five-Channel 1>2 Fiber Optic SplitterThis is a five-channel card whereby each channel splits the incoming optical signal into two with a 50/50 split ratio.

The new Series 5000 fiber optic splitters are passive and require no power to operate. They are designed to fit into either the LYNX Technik 1RU or 2RU rack frames and are compatible with all other Series 5000 card modules.

