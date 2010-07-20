ERTU purchases Enterprise sQ for complete HD news upgrade

Egypt state broadcaster chooses Quantel for workflow, ease of use and resilience

20 July 2010: ERTU, the Egyptian state broadcaster, has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ system to handle its entire news production needs as it transitions to HD operation. The order was placed with Quantel through Systems Design, the Egyptian SI that is managing the project for ERTU.

The new Quantel system will be used to produce ERTU's flagship Nile News program, and will also support eight other ERTU studios with news bulletins. It will be integrated with ERTU's existing ENPS newsroom computer system. The order was won in the face of competition from all major news system suppliers.

The ERTU Enterprise sQ system is built around an array of Quantel sQ servers providing 3,000 hours of AVCi50 HD storage and supporting 60 sQ View, sQ Cut and sQ Edit desktop editing applications and eight sQ Edit Plus Craft Editors. The system is split into a number of zones to provide additional resilience. Ingest and playout automation supplied by Aveco will be integrated using a VDCP interface. The system is planned to go on air in October 2010.

"We are obviously delighted that the ERTU has chosen to partner with Quantel to deliver its new HD-ready newsroom," said Thomas Birner, Quantel Director of Sales for The Middle East and Central Europe. "ERTU's criteria for the new system closely match the key strengths of our Enterprise sQ technology - speed to air, ease of use, resilience and streamlined workflow with limitless potential for future expansion as their needs change and grow.

"This order also represents a major milestone in the planned expansion of our activities in the Middle East market. Quantel systems offer the ideal platform for the region's dynamic media organisations to grow their operations in traditional broadcasting and new media," Birner concluded.

Quantel - a passion for post, DI and broadcast

Quantel is a world-leading developer of innovative, high performance content creation and delivery systems across post, broadcast and DI. We are passionate about creating the most open and efficient tools for the digital age. Quantel's product range includes: multi-resolution finishing systems; award-winning color correction solutions; stereoscopic 3D post systems and integrated news and sports production systems. They all deliver the creative, productive and profitable workflows that give post houses and broadcasters the edge they need to thrive and grow in today's highly competitive global media market.