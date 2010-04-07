For Immediate Release

SINGULAR SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES DUALEYES – AUTOMATED AUDIO REPLACEMENT FOR DUAL-SYSTEM RECORDING

New DualEyes application works with all video editing systems; utilizes same underlying technology as sister product PluralEyes to automatically sync video clips to audio recordings

Vancouver, British Columbia – April 7, 2010 – Singular Software, developer of automation applications for post-production, is pleased to announce its latest innovation, DualEyes™; audio replacement for DSLR and other video. Designed as a standalone application for the automatic synchronization of video and audio clips for dual-system audio, DualEyes can be used with any video editing software for quick and efficient post-production results. DualEyes is powered by the same advanced technology as the popular PluralEyes™ product, but is streamlined for the task of replacing in-camera scratch audio with separately recorded high-quality audio.

“DSLR video cameras have taken the industry by storm with their stunning video quality. However, getting comparable audio quality is a challenge,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “The best approach is dual-system; record the audio on an external recorder and replace the camera audio in post-production. DualEyes makes that replacement step a breeze by automatically syncing the video clips to the external audio, then cutting up that audio into clips that correspond precisely with each video clip. Since it can be used with everything from entry-level consumer editors to full-blown professional production suites, DualEyes meets the needs of both the novice and advanced editor alike.”

About DualEyes

The DualEyes application for dual-system audio utilizes the same high-level technology as its sister product, PluralEyes, to automatically sync video clips to an audio recording. Users simply record audio on a separate recorder while recording video. DualEyes synchronizes and cuts up the audio to automatically match each video clip in both start time and duration. With DualEyes’ technology, all original media files are kept intact and new media files are created for maximum flexibility. The video and new audio clips are imported into a video editor and linked together as the starting point for the creative editing process. Since DualEyes is a standalone application it can be used with any video editing software to easily obtain the highest quality audio for any video production.

DualEyes originates from a line of workflow automation applications developed by Singular Software for audio and video professionals. DualEyes’ sister product, PluralEyes, is the topic of recent industry buzz and continues to generate glowing reviews:

"This is one of the best plug-ins I have ever come across. ... This really is a joyous product and I cannot recommend it enough." Philip Bloom, Best of 2009

"Using PluralEyes is a no-brainer for any editor who works with multi-cam projects in Final Cut." Oliver Peters, DigitalFilms Blog

To read more reviews of PluralEyes, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/press.html

Availability of DualEyes

DualEyes will be available in Q2, 2010. To sign up for the Singular Software mailing list and be notified of the new application, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com