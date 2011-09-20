ANTON/BAUER RECOGNIZES FUTURE TALENT WITH SPONSORSHIP AND AWARDS FOR SKILLSUSA TV PRODUCTION COMPETITION WINNERS

LEESBURG, VA, SEPTEMBER 20, 2011—In its latest effort to help provide training and professional opportunities for students, Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, recently awarded the winners of the 2011 SkillsUSA TV Production Competition each with the ElipZ 10K Battery System and EledZ portable LED lighting package.

A partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce, SkillsUSA helps students excel in more than 130 different trade, technical and leadership fields. At this year’s 47th SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Kansas City, Mo., recent high school graduates Javier Brionez and Todd Mueller (“Team Z”), of the Fairfax Academy of Communication and the Arts in Fairfax, VA, took home the gold medal in the TV Production competition, along with an ElipZ 10K battery, charger and EledZ LED light.

More than 35 secondary teams and about 20 post-secondary teams from across the country competed earlier this summer. Each team was given a theme, in which participants were asked to create a one-minute PSA, commercial or promo depending on the client’s needs over the course of two days. Anton/Bauer’s donation will ensure the battery packages help to power the students’ future projects as they enter their careers.

“At Anton/Bauer, we immediately recognized the commitment and support that SkillsUSA provides young individuals,” says Shin Minowa, vice president, marketing and business development, Anton/Bauer. “We couldn’t be more pleased to join them in rewarding Javier and Todd for their creativity during this year’s competition. We are thrilled to provide the professional gear that will continue to power these students’ career aspirations.”

The ElipZ system brings Anton/Bauer’s signature, reliable power to handheld cameras. It includes power, lighting and accessories designed to provide professionals with high-performance equipment unparalleled in this market. The ElipZ 10K Battery is a 7.2v 75 Wh Li-ion that will run a 10W camera for more than seven hours. The ElipZ Battery Charger is a lightweight, 14-ounce charger that has the power to charge the ElipZ 10K Battery in as few as six hours. The EledZ provides LED lighting with a multi-lateral arm allowing virtually any position and can be powered by an ElipZ battery with a typical handheld camera for up to five hours. This low-power consumption light, only four watts, provides soft light at 5600K and is ideal for many applications. A 3200K filter is included with each light.

“These students worked their way up in the competition, competing against top students in the country,” says Dave Worden, program director, SkillsUSA. “Thanks to the generosity of partners like Anton/Bauer, Javier and Todd are not only entering the workforce with the technical background and professional development SkillsUSA provides, but also the professional equipment they require to compete in the industry.”

For more information on SkillsUSA, visit http://www.skillsusa.org/.

For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit http://www.antonbauer.com.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £309 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.