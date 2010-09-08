Nevion announces new video-over-IP monitoring and management solutions

~ Launches new products for video over IP monitoring and connection management ~

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, September 7, 2010—Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solution provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, is unveiling new video-over-IP monitoring and management capabilities at IBC 2010 (booth #8.B70, RAI Amsterdam, September 10-14).

“To unleash the full potential and flexibility of a video-over-IP contribution network it is essential to have the right management support to address the complexity of such an infrastructure,” said Jan Helgesen, director of product management for network management at Nevion. “Video over IP is clearly the future for long-haul transport of contribution quality video, but provisioning and monitoring tools must ensure the end-to-end quality of service required by service providers and broadcasters, and large-scale, cost-efficient deployment to realize true economies of scale.”

The popular FCS1000-PLUS platform, a high-density video in-service monitoring solution, now includes support for video-over-IP monitoring, offering customers a complete solution for monitoring the entire video transport infrastructure. Users can pinpoint quality of service issues with wire-speed monitoring of video-over-IP traffic at the Ethernet, IP, UDP and RTP layers, support a large number of IP flows using different transport formats, and monitor video-over-IP traffic without the risk of signal interruption. Deployed by service providers and broadcasters worldwide, the FCS1000-PLUS is ideal for central monitoring of a large number of DVB-ASI transport streams or HD/SD-SDI video signals.

All FCS products provide full monitoring of integrity, presence and activity in compliance with ETR 101 290 for DVB-ASI signals with support for transport streams and MPEG4, MPEG2 or JPEG 2000-encoded content.

Nevion will also showcase a new connection management platform for IP that allows service providers to provision and monitor services without considering detailed configuration settings in each network element. Users will be able to set up connections by selecting service profiles and auto-detected available end points. Additional advanced capabilities include bandwidth utilization management and forward error correction for the most efficient use of infrastructure with the right quality of service.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines, plus management and control solutions deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, routing solutions, and complete element and system monitoring. Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

