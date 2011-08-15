International Colorist Academy (ICA) Adds New Instructor

International Colorist Academy (ICA) continues to expand with the addition of a new instructor. Dado Valentic joins the ICA team as an instructor for Digital Camera Workflows & Grading.

Dado is a highly experienced stereoscopic 3D colourist, based in the UK, and recently graded the BAFTA award winning “Flying with Monsters.” Dado’s ICA courses cover all aspects of stereoscopic post production and are beneficial to editors, digital image technologies, as well as colorists.

Dado joins ICA co-founders Kevin Shaw, Warren Eagles, and their team of specialist instructors. ICA provides a wide variety of training courses on colorist strategies, popular looks, monitor calibration, as well as a broad range of system-specific grading workshops. All ICA instructors are working professionals with extensive hands on experience in the industry. In 2010, the ICA delivered 50 classes in 10 countries. Hundreds of colorists have gained valuable knowledge and ICA certificates to improve their core competencies and gain a competitive edge.

“Dado has an exceptional degree of skill and his knowledge makes him a strong addition to our team. We continue to see a clear demand for personal training for colorists by colorists,” comments Kevin Shaw, ICA co-founder.

Four of the International Colorist Academy instructors will be at IBC 2011. Kevin Shaw will be demonstrating the new Precision panels on Nucoda Film Master at the Image Systems (formerly Digital Vision) stand. 7.A28. Dado Valentic will be showing Resolve on the BMD stand 7.H20. Simon Walker will be helping out on the Red Giant table at the Supermeet on Sunday night (September 11, 2011). Blake Jones will be supporting various other manufacturer’s and available to discuss ICA courses and future plans. Meanwhile Warren has produced a 10 part Resolve online training series with FXPHD.

In addition to the open group courses, ICA offers private on-site training and advice.