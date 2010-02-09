LINEAR ACOUSTIC AND NEW DEALER C.N. ROOD TAKE ON BENELUX MARKET

LANCASTER, PA. –Linear Acoustic, the leading authority in loudness control solutions for digital television, has inked a deal with C.N. Rood, to handle sales in the Benelux market, which encompasses Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

With offices in Zoetermeer, Netherlands and Zellik, Belgium, C.N. Rood has been a leading distributor of test and measurement equipment for the broadcast, studio and telecom markets in the Netherlands for 71 years and Belgium for 49 years. With the 2012 DTV transition deadline in Europe closely approaching, a logical step for C.N. Rood was to add Linear Acoustic equipment so it can better service its customers as they face many of the typical loudness control issues during the switch to DTV.

“As the distributor of many major global manufacturers we are proud to add Linear Acoustic to our product portfolio,” says Frank Vervaeke, Benelux sales engineer for C.N. Rood. “We have already been distributing video test equipment for some time, so by adding Linear Acoustic we were able to round out our product range to include professional audio testing for the broadcast and production markets.”

C.N. Rood will be carrying the entire Linear Acoustic loudness and monitoring product line, which includes the AERO.air™ with CARBON™ loudness/audio encoder/metadata manager, AERO.qc™ audio quality controller and LAMBDA™ professional digital audio and metadata monitor.

“C.N. Rood’s extensive experience in providing test and measurement solutions, particularly in the Benelux market, will be an asset to Linear Acoustic as we expand our footprint in the region,” says Robert Nicholas, director of business development, EMEA for Linear Acoustic. “With their stellar sales and marketing team, and knowledge of the Benelux customer base, we look forward to working with C.N. Rood to build the Linear Acoustic brand in the area.”