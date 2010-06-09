Future Media Concepts Joins the Growing List of Film and Video Companies Sponsoring First-Annual Boston SuperMeet

For Immediate Release

FUTURE MEDIA CONCEPTS JOINS THE GROWING LIST OF LEADING FILM AND VIDEO COMPANIES SPONSORING FIRST-ANNUAL BOSTON SUPERMEET

Award-winning training company brings education prowess to the East Coast’s largest video and film networking event

Boston, MA – June 9, 2010 – Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for post-production, broadcast, and content creators, today announced that they will be Gold Level Sponsors at this year’s first annual Boston SuperMeet, to be held at the Back Bay Events Center on June 25th, 2010. A first for the trendy New England filmmaking industry, the Boston SuperMeet promises to attract the largest gathering of Adobe®, Apple®, Autodesk®, and Avid® creative users, HD-DSLR filmmakers, photographers and digital content creators on the East Coast. Joining an esteemed list of sponsors and attendees, FMC management and instructors will be on-site at the SuperMeet to discuss the invaluable nature of technical training for a highly competitive creative market, as well as highlight the latest in course offerings and industry certifications. An influential player in Boston’s creative community, FMC has been a key proponent of dozens of New Englanders taking the post-production and filmmaking industry by storm, achieving top-level positions and outstanding career achievements.

With one of the largest authorized digital training facilities in New England, FMC’s reach and expertise provides professionals and enthusiasts alike with the knowledge and skills they need to enter an electrifying industry and move forward in its ever-expanding market. SuperMeet attendees can meet with FMC certified instructors and learn about recent additions to the expansive FMC curriculum, including new 45-minute advanced tips online sessions and Enterprise Training courses. Special presentations by FMC post-production gurus and certified instructors, including former editor on "The Late Show with David Letterman," "The Conan O’Brien Show," and ESPN, Jeff Greenberg, will provide attendees with the latest in editing and technology trends. “Boston has consistently been a key player in the post-production and filmmaking industry, and we are thrilled to finally see such a high-caliber event as the SuperMeet supporting this creative and influential community,” says Jeff Rothberg, co-founder and president, FMC. “SuperMeet attendees can learn about the wide range of educational offerings from FMC… 45-minute online sessions to immersive multi-week programs. They can meet instructors and discuss paths that suit their career goals and pivotal career transitions. Investing extra time toward enhancing skill-levels is essential to remaining up-to-speed with the current industry trends. It can mean the difference between moving forward, and becoming lost in technical translation. The Boston SuperMeet offers attendees the opportunity to sign up for a career-changing course in anything from digital video, to motion graphics, 3D animation, and more. We are pleased to be a part of such an important industry event, and look forward to many more Boston SuperMeets to come.”

FMC expanded its Boston office in 2009 to include 5 state-of-the-art digital media training suites for hosting instructor-led classes, special industry events and user group meetings. The Boston branch has since seen hundreds of New Englanders pass through its doors eager to learn more about the industry’s leading technologies, and leave as industry experts and certified professionals. “We’re thrilled to have Jeff Greenberg on stage with us and Future Media Concepts as a Gold sponsor for our first annual Boston SuperMeet. I consider FMC to be an immensely integral part of the Boston post-production community, always giving back with world-class technical training and career-building educational experiences,” comments Daniel Berube, Boston Final Cut Pro User Group. “SuperMeets always attract some of the most talented and creative minds in the industry, and our Boston SuperMeet will be no different. It’s a perfect event to showcase FMC’s wide-range of training opportunities, while emphasizing the increasing value of technical and creative know-how in our ever-advancing industry. We look forward to introducing the SuperMeet to Boston and thank FMC for its valued support.”

Boston SuperMeet Special Deals

The Boston SuperMeet will take place on June 25th from 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm at the Back Bay Events Center in the John Hancock Hall, 180 Berkeley Street, Boston. Future Media Concepts will be onsite highlighting their full-range of post-production, broadcast and content creation course options, as well as an exclusive raffle providing attendees with the opportunity to win a free FMC class. For more information on FMC and to view a complete list of course offerings please visit: www.fmctraining.com

For more information on the Boston SuperMeet please visit: www.supermeet.com

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe®, Apple®, Autodesk®, Avid®, Boris FX®, Digidesign®, NewTek® and Softimage®.

FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit www.FMCtraining.com.

