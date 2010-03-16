AUDIO-TECHNICA PROVIDES MICROPHONES FOR NBC’S COVERAGE OF THE VANCOUVER WINTER GAMES

— Audio-Technica microphones enabled NBC to capture audio for the 5.1 surround sound broadcast during coverage of the Vancouver Olympic Winter Games, February 12-28, 2010 —

STOW, OH, March 15, 2010 — Audio-Technica, a world leader for microphone solutions for over 45 years, was selected to provide microphones to NBC during the network’s coverage of the XXI Olympic Winter Games from Vancouver, February 12-28, 2010. The announcement was made by Bob Dixon, Director of Sound Design, NBC Olympics, and Greg Pinto, Audio-Technica Vice President of Marketing.

NBC used several Audio-Technica microphones, headphones and related products for their broadcasts. Notable models include the BP4027 Stereo Shotgun Microphone, which was used on hand-held cameras for close-ups of athletes in the finish-line area or awaiting scores; the AT4050 Multi-pattern Condenser Microphone, which was used at every venue to capture the surround ambience of the stadiums, arenas and finish-line crowds; and the BP896 MicroPoint™ Subminiature Omnidirectional Condenser Lavalier Microphone, which was used on talent in the broadcast studios.

Pinto stated, “We are incredibly honored to provide microphone solutions for NBC’s coverage of the Vancouver Winter Olympics. We have worked closely with NBC at previous Olympic broadcasts, and were excited to continue our partnership during the Vancouver Winter Games. The Olympics are one of the most highly watched events on television, and we believe it speaks to the quality and dependability of our products that NBC consistently chooses A-T microphones for these broadcasts.”

Dixon stated, “We were very happy with every Audio-Technica mic we used, and we are grateful for the support. Since we were in 5.1, we chose to use an array of AT4050s at all the venues to capture the ambience of the stadiums, arenas, and the crowds at the finish line. I’ve used the 4050 in the past because it provides clear, detailed sound and is very dependable. For camera mics, the BP4027s worked well to capture candid conversations between the athletes and coaches, along with the lively sounds of the finish-line crowds. The ability to cover these exchanges provided our viewers an up-close-and-personal perspective of The Games.”