CSP Mobile Productions Chooses Several Canon U.S.A. HDTV Lens Models for Its Newest Production Vehicles

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., January 5, 2011 – CSP Mobile Productions, the Maine-based specialists in northeast college sports coverage, have selected 19 HDTV lenses from Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, for the cameras carried by its two newest 53-ft. mobile production vehicles. The trucks, designated HD-1 and HD-3, will divide a complement of two XJ100x9.3B, four XJ86x9.3B, and five XJ72x9.3B long-zoom Canon HD field lenses, as well as eight HJ22ex7.6B portable HD ENG lenses.

“We’ve had phenomenal results with Canon in the truck environment, which can be extremely demanding,” said Len Chase, president/co-owner of CSP Mobile Productions. “The XJ86 has been the mainstay of our SD-5 truck for years, and our full store of Canon lenses has been rock-solid for us.”

CSP Mobile Productions’ newest trucks – the HD-1 expando and HD-3 straight truck – will be used for the production of a year-round schedule of college sports in 720p primarily for ESPN and ESPN2. For Chase, Canon’s ongoing customer service commitment was a major factor in his purchase decision. “Whenever we need something solved, Canon’s team has the answers,” he noted. “The service we receive from Canon is unparalleled. The difference in the truck world is operability and serviceability. If it’s not user-friendly for our camera operators, or easy to service, then it’s not useful to us. We don’t have those issues with Canon.”

Canon’s long-field HDTV zoom lenses are the most widely used lenses in HD sports and entertainment production. Lenses in this “DIGISUPER” product line include the XJ100x9.3B (the world’s first triple-digit HD zoom lens) and the XJ100x9.3B AF and the XJ86X9.3B AF, which feature Canon’s unique Auto Focus technology to assist camera operators in instantly achieving exact focus at all times. CSP Mobile Productions’ Canon XJ100x9.3B and XJ86x9.3B HD lenses both feature Canon’s unique Image Stabilizer technology for rock-solid shots at telephoto distances. Both of these lenses, as well as CSP Mobile Productions’ new Canon XJ72x9.3B HD lenses, all feature specialized multilayer coatings on each optical element, advanced computer-aided lightweight design, heightened long-range zoom capabilities, and the HD optical precision that have made Canon a global leader in the field.

All of these long-field HD zoom lenses also utilize Canon’s second-generation digital servo systems for improved ease-of-operation and superb tactile control of zoom, iris, and focus, precision repeatability of settings, and microcomputer compensation of lens-focus breathing (the inadvertent alteration of field-of-view when operating the focus control).

Canon’s HJ22ex7.6B is the Company’s longest focal length portable HD zoom lens offered (without an image stabilization system). The lens also features an advanced Digital Drive unit for precise, automated repeatability of lens settings, which is a handy feature for fast-moving sports coverage.

As a member of Alliance Productions, a strategic collaboration of mobile production service providers, CSP Mobile is experiencing increased demand for its HD units. “What the Alliance offers to us is the flexibility to serve a wider variety of clients across the United States, beyond the East Coast where we primarily operate,” said Chase. “And now that we’re fully HD capable, that makes us even more of an asset to them.”

For every assignment, having Canon on board ensures that CSP Mobile is ready for anything. “We’re an engineering company, and with Canon we’re always prepared to meet any and all of our clients’ needs,” Chase affirmed. “Between the performance, ease of use, reliability and service its clear why we’ve stayed with Canon lenses.”

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions. Its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), a top patent holder of technology, ranked fourth overall in the U.S. in 2009†, with global revenues of US $35 billion and is listed as number six in the computer industry on Fortune Magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies 2010 list. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based consumer service and support for all of the products it distributes. At Canon, we care because caring is essential to living together in harmony. Founded upon a corporate philosophy of kyosei – "all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future" – Canon U.S.A. supports a number of social, youth, educational and other programs, including environmental and recycling initiatives. Additional information about these programs can be found at www.usa.canon.com/kyosei. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss.

# # #

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.