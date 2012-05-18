FSR To Introduce Digital Video Series at InfoComm 2012

Woodland Park, NJ • FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, has announced that they will launch their new Digital Video series at InfoComm 2012. Aimed at professional installations requiring HDMI support, the new line of high bandwidth HDMI extenders, switchers, scalars and distribution amplifiers are designed to reduce the integration challenges inherent in the deployment of digital video systems.

To ease the integration burden, the DV series incorporates the latest features to bridge the digital video pitfalls. HDMI time correction ensures properly formatted HDMI signals over extended distances regardless of the source. Full EDID control means seamless and easy installation of devices with differing resolution. HDCP 2.1 along with a large quantity of keys, greatly improves authentication issues in dynamic installations.

The most unique and exciting product is the new Multi-Format Scaling Switcher. With a combination of 9 analog and digital video inputs, audio insertion, audio breakaway and 4 independently scaled HDMI outputs, the DV-MFSW is the perfect solution for installations requiring the latest in digital video technology and legacy device support.

All of FSR’s latest products will be on exhibit at InfoComm, June 13 – 15, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, booth N651.

For additional information, email sales@fsrinc.com, or call 973-785-4347.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. FSR complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 and is a woman owned business. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information visit www.fsrinc.com.

