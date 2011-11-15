Oxygen DCT Introduces An Innovative Range Of SMART Fibre

Oxygen DCT has introduced a range of fibre optic cable that is breaking new ground in terms of reliability, practicality and performance.

Know as SMART Fibre, this new cable range is the only system in the world that features a Multimedia Interface (MMI), which gives signal and cable status and diagnostic information that is beneficial in terms of checking the fibre links for integrity and warning of potential errors.

“The benefits of this system are obvious because any breakdown in the signal path can be immediately identified,” says Oxygen DCT’s managing director Steve Hathaway. “It effectively gives broadcasters a safety net by alerting them to any signal failure problems in good time to take corrective action, which is import in fibre links because they may be carrying multiple channels of video, audio and other data on a single fibre.”

The MMI can be fitted at either end of the cable, or centrally, or in a monitoring point in an engineering control room. This totally unique system is based on miniature in-line transmitter and receiver units that can be configured for individual links in throw down boxes or rack mounted for network provisioning.

Hathaway adds: “Fibre is an essential component in the broadcast chain and is now an established part of the signal path for virtually all major broadcasters. As such, it needs to be reliable and able to deliver optimum performance. SMART Fibre delivers everything broadcasters need, with the added bonus of built-in diagnostics that provide an intelligent solution to signal failure issues.”

SMART fibre can handle all digital standards including 3G, SDi, HD-SDI, SD-SDI and ASI network signals. It also incorporates a range of CWDM multiplexers that allow up to 16 channels of 3G video to pass down a single fibre.

SMART Fibre, which was premiered by Oxygen DCT at IBC 2011 and BVE North, has already been adopted by Sky News.

-ends-

About Oxygen DCT:

Oxygen DCT is a broadcasts systems solutions provider with a deep knowledge and understanding of the broadcast and professional media markets. This dynamic organisation has amassed in just over five years, a very extensive and comprehensive products portfolio of over 3000 carefully designed broadcast and production products that represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence. Oxygen DCT was the first company in the broadcast industry to fully implement online facilities for its customers and its unique, comprehensive online ordering facility automatically configures equipment systems for customers, saving time and provides industry professionals with the convenience of immediate online pricing. The 'one-stop-shop' website caters for the smallest requirements whilst also allowing users to prepare their own quotes and place orders online with immediate order confirmation. Oxygen DCT also provides advice, support and expertise as part of its ‘life cycle’ care scheme, ensuring that customers are fully serviced throughout their career life cycles. www.oxygendct.com