Apantac Debuts TAHOMA-DE-12/16 “Universal” Multiviewer at NAB2011

Apantac LLC expands its TAHOMA-DE line of Universal Multiviewers with the addition of the TAHOMA-DE-12/16. It will be demonstrated at NAB2011, booth N2530.

The TAHOMA-DE 12-16 Universal Multiviewers accept 12 or 16 HDMI, DVI, VGA, YPbPr, YC , Composite as well as 3G/HD/SD-SDI sources for multi-image display.

One of the most compact Universal Multiviewers on the market, the TAHOMA-DE-12/16 supports up to 16 inputs in 2RU.

The TAHOMA-DE-12/16 complements the TAHOMA-DE-4/8, which were launched at NAB last year. All TAHOMA-DE models support DVI/HDMI/VGA outputs at resolutions up to 2048x1080 (50 / 60 Hz), including support for 1080p. They also support an optional HD / SD-SDI output.

The TAHOMA-DE Multiviewers include an integrated CATx extender for extending sources up to 115 feet.

Apantac’s TAHOMA platform utilizes a skin technology that allows users to customize their on-screen display of graphics including; borders, labels, fonts, tally LEDs, clock faces, logos, embedded audio, discrete audio meters and audio / video alarms. Video windows on the display may include multiple labels, and support UMD, OMD, IMD and standalone labels.

TAHOMA-DE Multiviewers include 16 channels of embedded audio per input with 4 channels of discrete analog or digital audio as an option. Audio can be associated with the video windows or work as standalone audio meters. Analog or AES audio options can be added at any time during or after purchase.

They are controlled several ways; via the front panel buttons, a simple preset panel, the Apantac ASCII protocol, via a Control Module with GPI inputs assigned to presets, and the Apantac Director software - a configuration and control application.

For more information, visit Apantac at NAB 2011 booth number N2530.