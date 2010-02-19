Blackmagic Design appoints Tim Siddons as sales manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa

Cheshire, UK, 16 February 2010 -- Blackmagic Design Inc. today announced the appointment of Tim Siddons as the new Sales Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa, effective March 1. Blackmagic Design manufactures the world’s highest quality video cards, converters and routers for the post production and television broadcast industries.

Tim will be responsible for sales, business development, customer service and field support for Blackmagic Design in Europe, Middle East and Africa, working with distributors and resellers across 87 countries. Tim is a long-time post and broadcast industry veteran with wide sales experience.

“I am pleased to be joining such a forward thinking and exciting business as Blackmagic Design. We have amazing plans for 2010 and I am looking forward to working with the team in making these a reality. This is an excellent opportunity for the channel to expand and grow with us in what promises to be a very exciting year,” Tim says.

Simon Westland, Director of Sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Blackmagic Design, says "This is a key position within our European, Middle Eastern and African operation, and we are delighted that Tim has joined us in this role, he brings an enormous amount of experience and will add a great value to our partners. Tim brings a broad spread of experience from post DI and finishing to live broadcast and brings a huge resource and value to the Blackmagic channel in Europe, Middle East and Africa."