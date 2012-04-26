Wohler Technologies unveils three new MPEG video monitors

Wohler Technologies has expanded its DVM line with three new MPEG video monitors that increase broadcasters’ flexibility in designing and implementing necessary monitoring solutions.

Following the recent release of the DVM-2443 MPEG/ASI monitor with four 4.3in screens, Wohler now offers the new DVM-5210, a 5RU system with two 10in screens; the DVM-4290, a 4RU unit with two 9in screens; and the DVM-3270, a 3RU system with two 7in screens. All of the DVM MPEG monitors provide advanced test and measurement features for monitoring program content from 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and MPEG-2/4 ASI streams.

DVM series broadcast-quality video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC input while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT and PID tables for each selected stream.

In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-thru, the DVM monitors accommodate DVI, component and composite video with audio level meters, GPI and tally.