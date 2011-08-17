Dr. Yi Cao Joins Lab X Technologies’ Advanced Development Team

ROCHESTER, New York – Continuing to grow business through extended platform offerings for IEEE 802.1 Audio Video Bridging (AVB) solutions, leading design resource Lab X Technologies has hired Dr. Yi Cao as a Research and Development Engineer. With his focus on Field Programmable Gate Array development, Cao joins the growing advanced development group of Lab X engineers in creating and extending new AVB platforms for the company.

“We welcome Dr. Cao to our team as Lab X continues to expand our audio AVB platforms,” stated Eldridge Mount, Vice President of Advanced Development, Lab X Technologies. “As an integral part our strategic advanced development efforts, Yi will help deliver our licensees the next generation of elite AV networking solutions, including AVB video platforms currently under development.”

“I was first attracted to Lab X by the opportunity to be part of a singularly focused, fast-moving, IP platform development team,” stated Cao. “At Lab X, I will be combining my passion for robust, methodical research skills with a clear technology roadmap and the exciting pace of a technology leader.”

For more information on Lab X Technologies and AVB, please visit http://www.labxtechnologies.com.

About Lab X Technologies

Founded in 1996, Lab X Technologies, LLC is a Rochester, New York-based engineering design firm and platform provider recognized as a global leader in digital A/V transport and network connectivity, with extensive experience in applying AVB (Audio Video Bridging), A-Net®, CobraNet, Dante™, EtherSound™, MADI and other audio networking standards.

Lab X partners with leading manufacturers to accelerate product development cycles and enable digital network interoperability by augmenting internal design teams, licensing IP platforms, providing pre-engineered connectivity modules, developing innovative product concepts, and producing complete turnkey custom solutions. Please visit http://www.labxtechnologies.com for more information.a