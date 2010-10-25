Insight Media University offers 3D@Home 3-D workshop

The 3D@Home Consortium will host a hands-on workshop focusing on the entire 3-D ecosystem on Monday Nov. 8, in San Jose, CA. The event is being presented by display market research firm Insight Media University and will be led by Chris Chinnock.

The program consists of a full day of intermediate and basic 3-D workshops that are geared toward 3D@ Home member companies, local Bay-area companies and anyone who wants to know more about 3-D. There will be four workshops offered, and attendees can attend the full day of workshops or only the morning or afternoon sessions.