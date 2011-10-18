Dr. Tom Lookabaugh, CTO of Entropic, Joins Sencore Board of Directors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Oct. 18, 2011 -- Sencore today announced that Dr. Tom Lookabaugh, CTO of Entropic Communications, Inc., has joined the Sencore board of directors. Dr. Lookabaugh has more than 20 years of experience in developing communications technology solutions for satellite, cable, telcocommunications, and broadcast industries. As CTO of Entropic, he is responsible for supporting the company's business strategy by defining and driving the company's technology and advanced architectures roadmap.

"We are quite honored that a professional of Tom's stature has agreed to serve on our board. He has been at the forefront of technology development for video communication, security, telecommunications, and networking technology throughout his career," said John Suranyi, CEO of Sencore. "Tom's deep expertise and intuition for developing solutions that meet evolving industry challenges will serve Sencore's ongoing product and technology developments very well."

Prior to joining Entropic, Dr. Lookabaugh held a variety of executive positions including CEO at PolyCipher, a cable industry joint-venture owned by Comcast, Time Warner Cable, and Cox Communications, where he led development of new cryptography and security systems for the U.S. cable industry. Prior to that, he was associate faculty director for the Interdisciplinary Telecommunications Program and on the faculty of the Computer Science Department at the University of Colorado. Dr. Lookabaugh also served as president of Harmonic's Convergent Systems division, as well as president of the DiviCom division of C-Cube Microsystems. He holds a Ph.D in electrical engineering and master's degrees in statistics, engineering management, and electrical engineering from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree in engineering physics from the Colorado School of Mines.

