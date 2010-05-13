See What You Hear with DK Technologies Loudness Meters

DK-Technologies is simplifying the Loudness issue by allowing you, the audio engineer, to SEE WHAT YOU HEAR.

Thanks to the introduction of a new software upgrade, existing DK customers can adapt their audio meters so that the display shows Loudness in a clear and easy to read format, while still showing any of the usual DK metering scales. No matter what Loudness measurement standard the industry finally decides to adopt, all DK meters will be upgradable to accommodate those recommendations, thereby future proofing these products and giving customers a much more cost-effective solution to this problem.

“Despite claims made by some manufacturers, DK is the only metering company on the market that has grasped this thorny issue and made sense of it,” says DK’s sales and marketing director Richard Kelley. “Our software already incorporates the 400Hz and 1kHz reference frequencies that are likely to be adopted by the broadcast and advertising authorities and we are making it very easy for customers to upgrade so that they don’t have to invest in costly new meters to meet future requirements.”

DK customers who already own an audio meter in the MSD100C or MSD200C series can apply for a voucher that allows them to upgrade their software for just €350. Normally this upgrade would cost €700. These vouchers will be available from the DK booths at AES London (1207) and IBC 2010. They are also available via the DK website (www.dk-technogies.com) and through various on-line promotions in conjunction with the media.

Upgrades for the MSD600M++ and the PT0760M are also available through local DK dealers, a list of which can be found on the DK website.

“There is no doubt that loudness is currently a hot topic for the broadcast and post production industries, which is why we are making it a priority in terms of product development,” Richard Kelley adds. “With this new upgrade customers can literally see what they hear, to any current or future standard, on a very simple display.”

DK-Technologies will be showing its full range of audio meters at AES London and IBC 2010, including all current Loudness recommendations.

-ends -

About DK-Technologies

DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors and color analyzers both for LCD and CRT monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany, UK and USA.