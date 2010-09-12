SSL DV INTRODUCES NEW RS422 CONTROLLER FEATURE FOR GRAVITY STUDIO RECORDER

Hitech HT445 actiV Filer Video Server Controller to be Demonstrated

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS – SSL DV, Inc., a Solid State Logic Company and the makers of Gravity Media Asset Management systems for the Broadcast, Government, Education and Corporate markets, will demonstrate the new RS422 controller interface feature for the Gravity Studio Recorder (GSR) at IBC 2010 (Stand 7.C15). Demonstrated at IBC will be the Hitech HT445 actiV Filer Video Server Controller.

“We developed the Gravity Studio Recorder as both a standalone production package or as an integrated part of our larger Gravity Media Asset Management systems used for live news, media production, education, corporate and government applications,” says Shaun McTernan, marketing director for SSL DV, Inc. “The new RS422 capabilities added to GSR will provide support for popular video server controllers. The Hitech HT445 is the first integration completed and will be shown at IBC. The RS422 feature delivers greater flexibility to integrate GSR into a production flow.”

The HT445 actiV Filer unit provides deft control of key GSR operations, which include viewing information in clip list, playlist and disk catalogue view, with the capability to browse the server database for instant clip access. The unit provides a scroll wheel for fast scrolling of clips and cues and can store or recall 2000 clips, or cue in/out points. The controller provides in/out trimming, non-destructive editing and clip scanning, with multi-channel operation, for simultaneous multi-server control. Intelligent channel selection keys show clip ID, timeline and timecode information. The unit uses familiar VTR-style transport controls and offers on-screen monitor display showing clip status, ON-AIR indicator and has a programmable jog, shuttle and variable wheel sensitivity feature to best suit operational preferences.

The Gravity Studio Recorder is a digital linear recording device that allows for the overwriting of previous takes with new material onto the same file. GSR is unlike traditional disk-based recording systems, which do not allow for editing of files during the recording process. With GSR, a recording can be paused, rewound and re-recorded multiple times without creating a new file and, as with a tape-based workflow of this type, a finished production is ready for air, obviating any post production steps.

SSL DV, Inc., a Solid State Logic Company offers comprehensive advanced turnkey Gravity Digital Asset Management and rapid media production systems serving the entertainment, broadcast, education, corporate and government markets. Systems can be configured for small workgroups up to multi-location enterprise systems. For more information on our products or services please visit us on the Web at: www.solidstatelogic.com/gravity