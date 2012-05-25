Influential Tech Brand BGR Brings Production Integrity to the Fore with Sennheiser Wireless Mics as it Debuts The BGR Show

Old Lyme, CT – May 24, 2012— For six years, BGR (Boy Genius Report) has been a primary destination for consumers to get a first glimpse at breaking news and cutting-edge consumer products in the tech space. For BGR, one of the most prominent tech and mobile sites in the world, quality is key. Now, as it is making new forays into video, BGR has turned to Sennheiser for the best possible audio.

BGR, which was originally founded under the precept of providing viewers with not only the latest tech and product news but also leading commentary and insights from industry influencers and tastemakers, is focused on quality rather than quantity when creating content for its viewers.

Therefore, as it launches The BGR Show, a weekly video report that looks at the different ways technology has permeated our daily lives through the lens of manufacturers, celebrities, personalities and executives, BGR has armed its production team with a fleet of DSLR cameras coupled with Sennheiser ew 100 ENG G3 wireless microphone systems. The BGR Show debuts on BGR.com on May 31st.

"Most devices that are connected to the Internet these days — whether they are laptops, monitors or headphones, wired or wireless — are capable of delivering a high quality experience to people," commented Jonathan Geller, President and Editor-In-Chief of BGR.com. "In terms of production quality, we wanted to partner with Sennheiser to make sure that everything we did with audio was to the highest standard."

"Regardless of where we are capturing the content, Sennheiser's microphones and wireless equipment play a fundamental role in this process," he continued. Sennheiser's wireless expertise regularly contributes to the success of events such as The Super Bowl, The Grammy Awards® and many other major broadcast productions.

The BGR Show is being launched in partnership with Pharrell Williams and Google and will cover the latest tech and lifestyle products, while featuring prominent celebrities, executives, and other influencers. Ken "Duro" Ifill, a Grammy winning mixer & producer who has worked alongside chart topping artists such as Jay-Z, The Beastie Boys, Usher, Mariah Carey and many others will be co-executive producing the show alongside Geller.

Video content will be capturing using Canon's DSLR family, which provides both image quality and editing flexibility and the audio will be captured with Sennheiser ew 100 ENG G3 wireless microphone and transmitter sets, which provide not only outstanding audio quality but also ruggedness and reliability in the field.

For more information on The BGR Show, please visit http://www.bgr.com/2012/05/21/presenting-the-bgr-show/.