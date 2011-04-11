Matrox Announces Thunderbolt Enabled MXO2 Devices at NAB 2011

NAB 2011 – Las Vegas – April 11, 2011–Matrox® Video Products Group today announced Matrox MXO2 devices featuring the all-new Thunderbolt™ technology developed by Intel® and brought to market with collaboration from Apple. Thunderbolt technology is a high-speed I/O technology running at 10 gigabits per second that brings together high-speed data transfer and high-definition (HD) display on to a single cable. It is currently available on the Apple MacBook Pro line. The Matrox MXO2 devices provide broadcast-quality video and audio capture, monitoring, output, and H.264 encoding for use with leading editing and content creation applications.

“Our original vision for the Matrox MXO2 product line was to bring audio/video connectivity and encoding functionality outside the computer to provide video professionals with portable, future-proof solutions,” said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing at Matrox. “Thunderbolt technology builds on that vision, giving our customers the ability to take advantage of the latest and greatest connectivity technology with our MXO2 products.”

A live demonstration of the Matrox MXO2 devices featuring Thunderbolt technology running with Final Cut Pro on the new 15-inch MacBook Pro will be featured at NAB 2011 in booth SL2515.

Key Features of Matrox MXO2 Family

• Convenient form factors for use in studio, on set, in the field, and in OB vans

• Works with laptops and desktop systems

• Connects via PCIe, ExpressCard/34, or Thunderbolt technology

• Broadcast-quality HD/SD video and audio input/output

• Extensive application support including Adobe CS 5.5 Production Premium, Apple Final Cut Studio, and Avid Media Composer

• 10-bit HDMI input, output, and monitoring with the unique Matrox HDMI Calibration Utility

• 10-bit realtime hardware up/down/cross conversion on capture and output

• Matrox MAX option for lightning fast H.264 encoding

Price and availability

The full range of Thunderbolt technology enabled Matrox MXO2 devices will be available from authorized dealers worldwide in July 2011 at prices starting from $649 US (£460, €530), not including local taxes. Matrox Thunderbolt adapters for all MXO2 devices can be purchased as an add-on at $299 US (£199, €249).

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, streaming, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox’s Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video