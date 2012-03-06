EditShare to spotlight end-to-end tapeless workflow

EditShare will showcase its entire product line-up and highlight advancements in storage performance, including its end-to-end tapeless workflow solution.

With powerful capture, logging, searching, sequence creation, project sharing and easy archiving, the workflow becomes streamlined and more efficient. From start to finish, metadata and media are easily searchable and accessible.

Highlights of the tapeless workflow, include:

• Geevs records Avid DNxHD or ProRes directly to EditShare’s shared central storage and produces proxy files in real time for the Flow MAM, with user-level security, mirror copy and automatic backup to EditShare Ark.

• Integrated with Geevs, the Flow MAM allows users to view proxy file content on their desktops, as well as ingest media from file-based sources such as P2 and XDCAM.

• EditShare’s shared-storage media-management workflow offers an advanced project sharing feature with bin and project-locking capabilities.

• Ark Disk and Tape offer facilities for tiered storage infrastructure with nearline and offline archiving options and automation capabilities to keep media safe.

See EditShare at 2012 NAB Show booth SL9020.