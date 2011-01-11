Quantel awarded news video editing and playout contract for Broadcasting House West 1 project

Enterprise sQ delivers speed and efficiency to the UK's public broadcaster

The BBC has ordered a Quantel Enterprise sQ system for its flagship Broadcasting House, London, W1 project. The deal covers both video editing and playout.

Broadcasting House, W1 is currently home to National Public Service Radio, Arabic and Persian Services and London local broadcasting. It is undergoing a major refurbishment and re-equipment programme and will become the live network broadcasting centre for the Corporation - the home of journalism, Audio and Music, the World Service and London local television. The result will be a state-of-the-art media centre for the digital, on-demand world - an iconic home for the BBC's world-renowned national and international journalism as well as the new hub for public service radio.

The production system is large by any standards. The Enterprise sQ HD system is equipped with 2600 hours of HD storage across 12 sQ servers. It supports 158 Quantel editors and 16 Final Cut Pro editors which are fully integrated into the Quantel workflow. There are also 500+ journalist workstations equipped with Quantel desktop editors integrated into the BBC's own Jupiter Asset Management system. The system is split into two mirrored zones to deliver superb operational resilience.

The playout system comprises 10 sQ servers with a total of 300 hours of HD storage. Using the same technology for production and playout delivers significant workflow gains and provides additional resilience.

"We're delighted to have been awarded this business by the BBC, which has an unparalleled reputation for innovation, and rightfully sets the bar very high for its potential suppliers," said Ray Cross, Quantel CEO. "It's also great to have won the playout side of the contract in a competitive situation. The speed and efficiency that Enterprise sQ offers in finishing material and getting it on air thanks to our unique FrameMagic technology was a crucial factor in winning this contract."