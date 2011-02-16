DFT Certifies DVS SpycerBox

DFT digitization solutions coupled with DVS SpycerBox storage enhances workflows for post production and archive markets.

DVS Digital Video Systems AG and DFT Digital Film Technology GmbH have teamed up as technology partners to aid post production and media archive facilities in enhancing and speeding up their workflows. The partnership includes DFT’s certification of the DVS SpycerBox for use with its film scanning, telecine, and post production software solutions. DFT and its developers of the Spirit 4K/2K Film Scanner and LUTher Color Space Converter were recently honored by the 2010 Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences® with six Scientific and Technical Achievement Awards for their contributions to the industry.

Clients working with SCANITY, Spirit, BONES Dailies or BONES PlayoutMaster in combination with the SpycerBox gain significant flexibility: The footage is scanned at maximum speed with extraordinary quality and is immediately available for the digital workflow. Connected via Fibre Channel, the SpycerBox reliably stores the high-quality film data. The DVS storage solution can be used as SAN or NAS by all workstations – an essential requirement for the parallel processing of various tasks that the DFT products are specifically designed for.

Post production facilities benefit from the DFT scanners’ and software systems’ speed and performance as well as the DVS SpycerBox, that is directly accessible by several workstations. With its numerous connection options, SpycerBox easily integrates into existing IT infrastructures. In archive environments, too, the combination of DVS and DFT technology proves the ideal match: The DFT SCANITY is optimally suited for sensitive archive material thanks to its sprocket- and pinless transport, and the DVS SpycerBox guarantees highest performance rates.

Spycer®, DVS’s integrated data management software, enables users to optimize and accelerate their workflows with a unique toolset that includes browse, preview and metadata edit functions, as well as features like high-speed copying. Spycer’s stand-alone defragmenter for image sequences bolsters the SAN storage for continuous high performance.

Stefan Kramper, Managing Director of DFT: “We are delighted to partner with DVS to ensure that our customers have optimum solutions to complete their project cost-effectively, and in a timely manner. We have rigorously tested our hardware and software with the DVS SpycerBox storage solution, and feel confident that our customers will experience performance increases in their various post production and archive workflows.”

Henner Steinwede, DVS Product Manager: “Our joint solution follows our clients’ specific requirements. In addition to the world’s fastest film scanner, they now have immediate access to our high-performance storage solution and profit from an individual workflow design.“