SOLID STATE LOGIC INSTALLS C10 HD COMPACT BROADCAST CONSOLE IN NEW STUDIO COMPLEX FOR WNET NEW YORK PUBLIC MEDIA

New Console Runs Audio for Main Control Room

NEW YORK – Solid State Logic is pleased to announce the installation of a new C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console in the main control room at the new WNET New York Public Media (formerly the Educational Broadcasting Corporation) studio complex. As the parent company for public television’s THIRTEEN, a flagship station for PBS, and Long Island-based WLIW21, WNET’s programming reaches over 19-million viewers in the New York Metropolitan area.

The stations are the first and third most watched PBS stations in the United States. The C10 HD, which handles audio duties for a wide variety of programs produced at the facility, features 24-faders with 64 DSP channels and the Dialogue Automix option for streamlined production of panel-type programming. A MADI-X8 eight-port routing unit is used for audio aggregation and distribution. The C10 HD quality, system flexibility and cost were most attractive to WNET.

“We are getting SSL quality at a very attractive price,” says Frank Graybill, chief engineer for WNET. “The C10 is a homerun for SSL.”

