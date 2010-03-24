Ross Video Signs EEG to openGear Platform

News Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – March 24, 2010 – Ross Video welcomes EEG to the openGear platform, offering advanced closed captioning and HD workflow tools to broadcasters, content providers and post production.

EEG, headquartered in Farmingdale, NY has a complete line of solutions for closed captioning, quality control, affiliate communications, VANC monitoring, AFD and more.

“The openGear program from Ross Video enables a higher density of EEG solutions in a compact, cost-efficient space,” says Philip McLaughlin, President of EEG. “This platform is a perfect fit for EEG’s new systems, which are modular, highly configurable, and completely interoperable with other openGear products.”

“I am excited with EEG joining the platform, their products will further diversify the offering available in openGear,” said Eric Goodmurphy, Gear Marketing Product Manager, Ross Video. “This further solidifies openGear as the industry standard platform for modular solutions.”

About openGear

openGear™ is an open-architecture, modular frame system offering a diverse range of terminal equipment manufacturers. The platform offers clients the freedom to choose technology from a wide range of products to meet the needs of a broadcast, production, or distribution facility while maintaining a compatible openGear frame infrastructure. The Ross DashBoard Remote Control and Monitoring System and companion SNMP plug-in enables unified control over all openGear cards in a system as well as for openGear to tie in with 3rd party SNMP based systems.

About EEG

EEG offers the most complete line of Closed Captioning, XDS (V-Chip) and ancillary data encoders, decoders and software for the broadcast, post production, and educational industries. The company’s 25+ years of experience in the fields of Closed Captioning and ancillary data distribution provides the most stable equipment base available. EEG products are fully compliant with EIA-608 for analog and digital NTSC video and EIA-708 for HDTV video standards, and are designed and manufactured in the United States of America. For more information, please visit www.eegent.com.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

