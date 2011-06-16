CLEAR-COM DEMONSTRATES ITS EXPANDED WIRELESS PORTFOLIO WITH THE TEMPEST900 DIGITAL INTERCOM SYSTEM AT INFOCOMM 2011

New System Offers Increased Range and Better Coverage in Challenging Environments

ORLANDO, FL - Clear-Com, a global leader in critical voice communications systems, will exhibit the new Tempest900 900MHz digital wireless intercom system at this year’s InfoComm 2011 (Booth 349). With the addition of Tempest900, Clear-Com is now the only provider in the live performance, permanent installation and broadcast markets to offer such a wide range of Basic, Advanced and Expert level wireless intercom solutions. The Tempest900 now joins some of the company’s other systems, including the Tempest2400 2.4GHz, CellCom®1.92-1.93GHz, HME DX Series 2.4GHz and HME PRO850 UHF band.

The Tempest900 is easy to operate and has a similar menu structure to the Tempest2400 system. However, the longer wavelengths and wider symbol width of the 902 to 928 MHz frequency range allow Tempest900 signals to break through dense walls and eliminate multipath interferences in large enclosed areas. Thus, the Tempest900 is able to improve coverage for users by increasing audio range and preventing audio loss.

The Tempest900 is available in 2- and 4-channel versions and comes fully-loaded with the same set of features, functions and operations as the Tempest2400; including the ability to operate in Normal, Split and Shared Modes.

“We are pleased to present Tempest900 to this year’s InfoComm attendees, who will greatly benefit from the solutions this product offers,” says Stephen Sandford, Product Manager of the Tempest wireless systems. “As industry experts are aware, there is rarely a single solution for all applications or all environments. Tempest900 was created to perform in those applications that may not be appropriate for 2.4GHz or other technologies. In other cases, it can perfectly complement other wireless intercom systems such as the Tempest2400 to address specific communication requirements.”

A single Tempest900 in Normal Mode can support between one and five full duplex wireless users who always need to speak on the intercom system. However, with the use of a BaseStation in Split or Shared Mode, an unlimited number of users can monitor the conversation and share talk capacity.

A total of five Tempest900 BaseStations can be co-located and connected together via their Partyline or 4-wire intercom connections, allowing up to 25 Tempest full duplex wireless BeltStations to operate in close proximity. Since the Tempest900 and Tempest2400 can be used together, a system can expand to 15 BaseStations, using 10 Tempest2400s and five Tempest900s.

Tempest900 is available in the United States and Canada, while Tempest2400 is distributed worldwide.

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. For more information, please visit www.hme.com.