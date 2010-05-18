Digital Alert Systems Joins the Taste of NAB Road Show

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- May 18, 2010 -- Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and provider of enhanced emergency alert systems (EAS), has teamed up with the ninth annual Taste of NAB 2010 Road Show to showcase its DASDEC(TM) EAS technologies in more than 50 cities nationwide. Running now through Sept. 10, the Taste of NAB Road Show gives engineers an opportunity to have a hands-on, educational look at many of the key technologies introduced to the professional broadcast market at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

"Larry Bloomfield's Taste of NAB Road Show is an excellent second-chance opportunity for those unable to make it to NAB to develop an understanding of the newest technologies that promise to change the landscape of broadcasting," said Bill Robertson, business development manager at DAS. "The Road Show is a great supplement to NAB, and we're looking forward to introducing our DASDEC-II emergency alert system to radio and television engineers nationwide in more intimate, personalized settings."

Ready to go straight from the box, the DASDEC-II emergency messaging platform is an IP-based, CAP-compatible digital EAS encoder/decoder. The system includes a standard browser-based interface for remote monitoring and control, up to four Ethernet ports for multiple access points within a station, integrated support for MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 output, and support for a broad range of interface protocols and third-party products, as well as complete FCC-compliance logging within the system's non-volatile memory or network storage. DASDEC-II is available in a variety of configurations, ranging from low-cost, decoder-only set-ups, to sophisticated messaging platforms.

A complete list of the Taste of NAB Road Show events and additional information on the tour is available at http://www.tech-notes.tv/2010/2010-Itinerary.htm. To learn more about Digital Alert Systems' EAS products, call +1 (585) 765-1155 or visit www.digitalalertsystems.com.

