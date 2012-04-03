Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics VP to Address EAS Technical Regulatory Issues at 2012 NAB Show

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- April 3, 2012 -- Bill Robertson, vice president of business development for Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics, will serve as a panelist for the NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC) session titled "Technical Regulatory Issues for Engineers." Robertson will join other Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) manufacturers at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 18, for a panel discussion in Room S224 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The EAS Manufacturers panel will present the manufacturer's perspective on the current state of EAS/CAP, as well as address anticipated technical, regulatory, and operational changes, both as the July Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) implementation deadline approaches and over the next year. The panel will examine the range of IT security and operational challenges presented by CAP. Panelists will also discuss basic "defense in depth" approaches in response to new CAP EAS Internet monitoring requirements, including network security, intrusion detection, and operational best practices.

About Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications and merged with Monroe Electronics in October 2009. Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

