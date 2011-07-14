VSNMULTICOM offers native integration with Omneon and Orad

VSN’s automation system takes the definite step in controlling Omneon and Orad systems and ranks as the most flexible tool in the market for integration with third-party manufacturers.

With the launchof VSNMULTICOM’s new 9.10 version, the Spanish company has completed one of its most ambitious projects integrating its own broadcast automation solution with third-party systems, in this case Omneon and Orad.

After performing numerous developments to integrate Omneon servers in diverse customers’ installations, the latest version of VSNMULTICOM incorporates now the possibility to take control of live events ingest, recognition of LTC(LinearTime Code), broadcast segmentation, trimming management and quality assurance (QA). Working with native Omneon API allows taking control of such videos servers in a way much more advanced than the usual standard VDCP.

Furthermore, VSNMULTICOM also offers native integration with Orad’s 3DPlay graphics system. The control of 3DPlay consists of four levels: full screen monitoring (main event), logos monitoring, overprints (auxiliary event) and texts control (auxiliary event). The capacity to combine many different types of events makes it (automatic operation of graphics) the most sophisticated on the market.

VSNMULTICOM is the MCR automation system that offers the most complete integration with third-party systems on the market. Besides the native integration with Omneon and Orad systems, it has also been installed in numerous projects controlling Seachange, EVS and Grass Valley video servers, Chyron and Vizrt graphics systems, Nevion, Pesa, Grass Valley and Miranda switchers, etc. More than 150 customers around the world trust and manage their broadcasting with VSNMULTICOM.