GUITAR CENTER PROFESSIONAL APPOINTS DOUG SIMPSON TO SPEARHEAD NEW DEDICATED ENTERTAINMENT/HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY SALES AND SUPPORT ARM IN LAS VEGAS

— Industry veteran Doug Simpson will address and support the audio/video needs of the Las Vegas hotel, club and recording studio sectors —

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, July 22, 2010 — Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro), the outside sales division of Guitar Center that focuses on the needs of professional users, has appointed industry veteran Doug Simpson to spearhead a new sales initiative specifically geared toward providing the Las Vegas market with special access to all of GC Pro’s services, with a particular focus on the hotel/hospitality industry. The announcement was made by GC Pro Director Rick Plushner, and represents the division’s ongoing commitment to the continuing growth of GC Pro as a turnkey supplier for professional end users.

Doug Simpson has over 20 years of experience using and selling professional audio and video gear, and has lived and worked in the Las Vegas market for six years. Most recently, Simpson was the Regional Manager for Vegas-based MDM Group Inc, where he managed all aspects of the Convention Services division. Prior to that, he served as Account Executive at Matrix Visual Solutions, also in Vegas, from 2005-07. From 2002-04, Simpson worked in television, as a Producer/Account Executive in New York City for U.K.-based London International Television. Before that, from 1994-2002, Simpson was the exclusive Sonic Solutions rep for the Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Colorado markets, doing business as Studio Solutions, mostly based in Dallas, Texas. And finally, prior to that, from 1989-1994, he served as Account Executive for Dallas-based Crouse-Kimzey Co., where he began selling professional and consumer A/V equipment to radio/TV stations, recording studios and other high-end users.

Stated Simpson, “In Las Vegas, we have everything from major recording studios and houses of worship, to resorts, shows and nightclubs. GC Pro is already a major player in supplying the equipment that all these institutions need, and we look forward to being able to tailor things more-specifically to the resorts, hotels and casinos that give Las Vegas its distinct personality. Whether you’re looking at high-end lighting, LED video screens, projection systems and of course all manner of professional audio, GC Pro does it all. But what really sets GC Pro apart is the unmatched service and interpersonal relationships between our Account Managers and clients. In my new role, I plan to continue to emphasize these relationships – I know the Vegas market well, and being with people and consulting on equipment purchases and designs is where my passions and strengths lie.”

Rick Plushner stated, “Doug is an accomplished account manager with a strong track record in all aspects of the professional A/V industry. He has vast experience in identifying industry trends, consulting, accomplishing high technology solutions and delivering sales results. His personal communications skills are exemplary, and we look forward to letting him do the things he does best, in Vegas’ rich and diverse marketplace.”