PPC® Announces Pre-Assembled Wireless Jumpers for Corrugated and Smooth-Wall Cables

Devices Save Time and Money, Ensure Reliable Connection With Compression Technology

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. — March 23, 2010 — PPC® today introduced its line of pre-assembled wireless jumpers for corrugated and smooth-wall cables. Allowing installers to connect devices without having to construct the jumper using lower-quality components on site, the pre-made solutions from PPC save time and money by improving efficiency, while decreasing dropped calls due to failed connections.

PPC's pre-assembled jumpers utilize compression technology to increase RF stability and network reliability, while reducing errors at the site and eliminating the potential for lost parts. This superior mechanical attachment preserves cable corrugations and eliminates movement at the connector/cable junction with 5,400 pounds of force to seal onto the cable and lock all pieces in place. The jumpers are pre-swept for RL and PIM, and feature an extra-wide, built-in moisture seal to reduce water penetration.

"Our wireless jumpers make life much more efficient for installers in the field. Now instead of making the jumper on site with a separate cable and connector, which can lead to a number of issues including craft errors and lost parts, installers simply go to their truck and select the length they need," said Paul DeVitto, wireless product manager for PPC. "For carriers, the compression technology, superior electrical performance, and moisture resistance of our jumpers mean fewer dropped calls and higher customer satisfaction."

Guaranteed to work or replaced for free, PPC wireless jumpers are stocked in standard lengths, with custom lengths available upon request.

More information about PPC's wireless jumpers is available at www.ppc-online.com/wireless/.

About PPC® With more patents in connector technology than any other company worldwide, PPC® has pioneered many of the advancements available in the industry today and is a proven leader in the design and manufacture of connector and related technology for the telecommunications, satellite, and wireless industries around the globe. PPC's innovations include the universal compression connector, which is widely used by all major cable TV and satellite companies; the Entry Series™ solution for multiservice drop installations; the 50 ohm compression connector for the wireless industry; and the only locking HDMI connector for professional and home installation. Headquartered in East Syracuse, N.Y., PPC also has locations in Denver, Toronto, Denmark, St. Kitts, and China. More information is available at www.ppc-online.com.