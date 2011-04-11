Matrox Announces the First Portable, Cross-Platform Capture Devices for Adobe Flash Media Live Encoder

Stream from any camera, anywhere with Matrox MXO2 Family of I/O devices, starting at $449



NAB 2011 – Las Vegas – April 11, 2011 – Matrox® Video Products Group today announced support for Adobe® Flash® Media Live Encoder software with Matrox MXO2 I/O devices. The Matrox MXO2 family offers a full range of capture hardware solutions ideal for feeding live content to Adobe Flash Media Server software. Applications include field journalism, sports, live events, and distance learning. The MXO2 devices work with any system – Mac or PC, laptop or desktop – and let users connect to any HD or SD video source via SDI, HDMI, or analog. Support for Windows is provided via a Microsoft DirectShow driver and support for Mac OS is provided via QuickTime. Live video streams can reach viewers on multiple devices using all protocols supported by Adobe Flash including RTMP, HTTP or Multicast.

“The combination of Flash Media Live Encoder and the Matrox MXO2 devices provides a convenient, portable solution for professional web broadcasting of live events,” said Kevin Towes, product manager, Flash Media Server at Adobe. “Support for the full gamut of video formats, protocols including RTMP, HTTP and Multicast Fusion and compatibility with multiple hardware platforms make them a great choice for video professionals.”

“The versatility of the Matrox MXO2 products make them the ideal capture devices for high-quality HD and SD streaming with Flash Media Live Encoder,” said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing at Matrox. “News, sports, concerts, educational seminars, religious services, and corporate meetings are just a few of the many types of events our customers are now looking to stream.”

The Matrox MXO2 devices will be demonstrated at NAB 2011 in booth SL2515.

Availability

Matrox MXO2 support for Adobe Flash Media Live Encoder will be available to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website in June 2011.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, streaming, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox’s Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video