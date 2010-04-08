GLOBALSTOR’S EXTREMESTOR-DI TO POWER BLUEFISH444 DEMONSTRATION AT NAB 2010

LAS VEGAS, NV ― Globalstor® Data Corporation, a premier OEM integrator of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers, is pleased to announce that its ExtremeStor-DI video storage and playback system will be powering Bluefish444’s (NAB Booth SL5011) powerful Epoch 2K Horizon video processing card demonstration at this year’s NAB show.

The demonstration will feature content generated by ASSIMILATE’s SCRATCH® Data Process Solution and post-production software along with NVIDIA® Quadro® FX 5800 SDI by PNY® graphics boards, and will showcase uncompressed 2K end-to-end capture, color grading and playback. NAB attendees will be able to witness firsthand the extraordinary processing power of the Bluefish444 Epoch 2K Horizon, complimented by the superb color-grading and DI content toolset of the SCRATCH software and the NVIDIA Quadro® FX 5800 SDI graphics card. Bluefish444 will deploy the latest generation of Globalstor’s 10-drive ExtremeStor-DI tower for data capture, processing and real-time playback of high-resolution 2K video content processed by the Epoch 2K Horizon multichannel 2K PCIE video card.

“Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI system is the perfect hardware component for this demonstration because of its ability to handle 2K and other high-resolution content,” says Craige Mott, managing director, Bluefish444. “By employing ASSIMILATE’s SCRATCH software, the demo will bring to life the processing capabilities of the Epoch 2K Horizon, in as close to a ‘real-world’ situation as possible.”

The latest generation of Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-DI video storage and playback workstation offers native, uncompressed 4K, stereoscopic 2K and R3D (RED 3D) resolution playback in a single solution, either in a rack-mount or tower configuration, along with 10 PCI Express (PCI-E) card slots.

“We are happy to partner with Bluefish444 and ASSIMILATE for this demonstration, which will showcase the video processing technology of Bluefish444’s Epoch card and the high-content capacity of our ExtremeStor-DI product,” says Scott Leif, president of Globalstor Data Corporation. “With the broadcast industry’s growing high-resolution storage technology needs, especially with the latest trend towards 3D content, NAB is the perfect venue for illustrating how these systems would work in an actual DI workflow situation.”

With ExtremeStor-DI base model capacity starting at just under 2.5TBs and scalable up to 72TBs in a single 6U rackmount, the cost per megabyte is at an all-time low, making the ExtremeStor series of video storage desktop, tower and rackmount servers the most attractive ROI for the digital intermediate and digital cinema marketplace today.

About Globalstor Data Corporation

Globalstor® Data Corporation is a leading distributor of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers. Widely recognized for its value-added services, including systems integration and customer support, Globalstor is an OEM with a full spectrum of hardware and software support offering a broad range of broadcast and video professional solutions including DVD-R Digital Video Dailies solutions, 2K and 4K Digital Intermediate solutions, and high-performance high-definition video servers offering scaleable storage of up to 36TBs in a single server. Globalstor serves a worldwide customer base from its U.S. headquarters in Chatsworth, California, and internationally through a strong foundation of overseas authorized resellers. For more information regarding Globalstor Data Corporation, visit www.globalstor.com.

About Bluefish444

Bluefish444 is a division and brand name of Bluefish Technologies Pty Ltd. based in S. Melbourne, Australia. It is a leading supplier of uncompressed video cards for the Windows, MacOSX and Linux operating systems. Its video capture cards are used by a large number of OEMs specializing in broadcast and digital intermediary solutions. By continuing to work with workstation vendors, system integrators and resellers, Bluefish444 has made it easier for end-users to purchase off the shelf Windows and Mac OSX based editing, animation and compositing solutions making sure that the hardware is optimized for analog, and 2K/HD/SD SDI solutions. For more information on Bluefish444, please visit the Bluefish444 website at www.bluefish444.com.

