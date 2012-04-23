Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 9

NAB 2012, Las Vegas, USA - April 16, 2012 - Blackmagic Design today announced DaVinci Resolve 9, a major new software update with a completely overhauled user interface for an extremely elegant and modern look, while optimizing the workflow for speed. DaVinci Resolve 9 will be available in July as a free of charge update for all Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve customers.

DaVinci Resolve 9 will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2012 booth at #SL220.

Blackmagic Design engineers have worked extremely hard to study post production workflows which could be accelerated. All these discoveries have been incorporated into DaVinci Resolve 9 and it features a completely redesigned user interface. Over the last few years Blackmagic Design has added multiple new technologies such as automatic 3D eye matching, multi layer timelines, XML support and more camera and file type support. This software update is now addressing the workflow changes required to harness all this new technology in a much faster way.

The new user interface has been designed to be extremely fast to use and to eliminate unnecessary clicks and settings to get working fast. A job can be up and running in three clicks: one to log in, one to drop media into the project and the next to grade.

New user interface improvements include a new streamlined project import, export and selection workflow, scrubbable media thumbnails to speed up shot selection, production metadata fields for entering on set shot notes and larger color control palettes to give faster access to grading tools. There are new clear graphical palettes for control of power windows, keys, sizing, tracking and stabilization, camera raw and data burn ins. The Gallery now includes resizable stills displayed in user named albums and 48 "prebuilt looks" for fast grade selection.

While DaVinci Resolve is used on more feature films than any other color correction system, plus has more powerful features than any other solution, this update to the new user interface is vital to DaVinci Resolve's future. DaVinci Resolve 9 now ensures that the product remains a true, modern, multi platform tool, while retaining all the powerful features as the previous version.

Other new features in DaVinci Resolve 9 include 'Log grading' in every corrector node, audio playback support up to 16 tracks per source clip and audio renders in both Quicktime and MXF, automatic 'Audio Sync', clip data burn ins and batch rendering for dailies, additional and faster automatic stereo 3D image alignment tool, plus new stereoscopic 3D floating windows and new 3D monitoring options.

We expect customers will like the attention to detail in the new interface and think DaVinci Resolve 9 will take its place as one of the world's best looking user experiences. This means customers can focus on their creative work and not struggling with the software feature set. DaVinci Resolve 9 will also be quicker to learn for new users, as many of the user interface elements are common to other video software.

"This is a major rewrite of the DaVinci Resolve software and allows us to accelerate the workflow speed of the whole color correction process," said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. "DaVinci Resolve has always dominated high end feature film markets, and over the last year we have added even better integration with NLE software such as Avid and Final Cut Pro X, however it was still sometimes a little too cumbersome managing jobs. Essentially, we had the power, but it was complex to use. Now we have completely rewritten the software and it is fast, simple and still just as powerful. I think customers will love it!"

Blackmagic Design's DaVinci Resolve is the world's highest performance color correction solution for Mac OS X, Windows and Linux computers. DaVinci Resolve supports more real time color correction than any other system because it's not limited by the performance of the computer it's running on. DaVinci Resolve eliminates this performance barrier because it's based on a cluster of high performance GPU cards, so all processing is always real time. DaVinci Resolve has the power of a true real time performance solution so handles complex color grades even when using dozens of primaries, secondaries, Power Windows™, multi point tracking, blurs, and more. DaVinci Resolve provides incredible performance in a low cost solution which can be easily upgrade by adding extra GPU's for supercomputer power to handle 4K resolutions, stereoscopic 3D and real time grading direct from raw camera files such as ARRI raw, RED raw R3D and Sony F65 files which can be handled with ease.

The free DaVinci Resolve Lite 9 will be available in July 2012 for download, while the full DaVinci Resolve 9 will also be available in July 2012 for US$995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. All current Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve customers will be able to download this update free of charge.

Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia.