projectiondesign® scoops double AV Awards

Industry recognizes projectiondesign as the Manufacturer of the Year and F35 wqxga projector wins Projection or Display Product of the Year

Against fierce competition and decided by a judging panel comprising the communications technology industry’s elite, Norway’s projectiondesign won Manufacturer of the Year and Projection or Display Product of the Year for their F35 wqxga projector.

The prestigious AV Awards ceremony was held in front of 800 of the industry’s guests at a ceremony on Friday, 30 September 2011 at the Hilton Park Lane, London.

“Receiving these awards firmly establishes our growth and investment in working with partners as well as in technology and innovation. These are the best awards that a company could dream of winning,” says Matthew Horwood, Regional Director, UK and Ireland. “We were pleased to enjoy the evening with some of our special partners, staff and suppliers.”

In speaking about the F35 wqxga projector, there’s no one more appropriate to comment than an innovative partner. Martin Howe, Chief Executive at Global Immersion is in fact the pioneer integrator of the high-resolution F35 wqxga projector, recognised for its outstanding image quality.

“We’ve worked with projectiondesign closely for a many years, and often are first to use their new technologies in new and demanding applications. We’re pleased to have used the F35 wqxga projector to great acclaim in a dome system at Russia’s Moscow Planetarium. Being at projectiondesign’s table at the AV Awards was an absolute delight and we enjoyed a fantastic evening in recognition of the industry’s best!”

