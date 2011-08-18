LINEAR ACOUSTIC(R) AND COBALT DIGITAL FORM TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE LOUDNESS PROCESSING OVER IP

FIRST DEMONSTRATIONS TO BE HELD AT IBC

URBANA, Ill. and LANCASTER, Pa. -- Aug. 17, 2011 -- Cobalt Digital (http://www.cobaltdigital.com/), manufacturer of award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear, and Linear Acoustic(R) (http://www.linearacoustic.com), the leader in television audio control, have partnered to deliver the world's first non-destructive transport stream loudness measurement and management solution. Demonstrations of the groundbreaking technology will be conducted at IBC on the Cobalt stand (8.A94) and the Linear Acoustic stand (8.D29). This technology will provide the answer to cost-effective, multichannel loudness management within the openGear(R) frame and via stand-alone products.

"The technology partnership between Linear Acoustic and Cobalt Digital is resulting in a true end-to-end solution for loudness measurement and control in the transport stream domain (MPEG over IP - MPEG over ASI). Uniquely, the patent-pending technologies enable control of audio loudness to be accomplished in a completely non-destructive and selectively reversible manner," explained Tim Carroll, founder of Linear Acoustic and Kevin Moore, Cobalt Digital's VP of engineering.

"Unlike any other system or technology available today, loudness is controlled both within and between programs and interstitials, and the original content is preserved."

# # #

About Cobalt Digital Inc. Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 3G/HD/SD conversion gear for the broadcast television environment. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partnerships, Cobalt products are backed with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit http://www.cobaltdigital.com.

About Linear Acoustic(R): Linear Acoustic(R) is the leading authority in television audio control. The company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, UPMAX(R) upmixing and downmixing solutions, and the LQ series of Loudness Quality Monitors. Linear Acoustic licenses and OEMs key technologies to premiere companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee), as a sustaining member of SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers), and as an EBU contributor. Linear Acoustic was recognized by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with a 2011 Technical Emmy(R) award for the audio/metadata loudness control technology in AERO.calm. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at linearacoustic.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.

ENDS