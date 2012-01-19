HARMAN’s Soundcraft Takes “Mixing With Professionals” Program to Winter NAMM 2012

ANAHEIM, California — At Winter NAMM 2012, HARMAN's Soundcraft will host its "Mixing With Professionals" seminar, which is open to all NAMM attendees. The session is taking place on Sunday, January 22 at 11 AM, in Room 203 A-B. It will feature appearances by three of the most successful live soundmixers in the industry: Gert Sanner, FOH Engineer for Deep Purple; Monty Lee Wilkes, Monitor Engineer for Britney Spears; and Kenneth H. Williams, FOH Engineer and Production Manager for Erykah Badu.

“Mixing With Professionals” is for sound technicians and engineers, system operators and live performers, who want to learn first-hand how several top concert and live soundmixers practice their craft. Building a show on a digital console, and the trials and tribulations of live sound will be a focus of this lively discussion, featuring playback of actual performance mixes.

"We have received extremely positive feedback on our Mixing with Professionals sessions since launching the program in early 2011," said Keith Watson, Marketing Director, HARMAN Mixing Group. "Winter NAMM 2012 offers a tremendous opportunity for anyone in attendance with an interest in live sound mixing to converse with some of the most successful professionals in the industry, and hopefully learn a thing or two about Soundcraft's world-class line of digital consoles as well!"

For more information on “Mixing With Professionals” please visit www.soundcraft.com

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets – supported by 15 leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® and Mark Levinson®. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 20 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 12,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported sales of $3.8 billion for the twelve months ending September 30, 2011.